autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Nine-Second 1/4 Mile Audi Coupe For Sale, It Has 1,100 HP

 
22 Mar 2017, 16:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Drag racing is a popular motorsport in the USA, and it has gained a similar level of attraction for European enthusiasts.
Every once in awhile, we look at ads for second-hand cars, and this is a hobby that many petrolheads share. Rest assured, you are not alone, and we share the coolest and most interesting finds with our readers. One of these finds is an Audi Coupe from 1991 that was prepared for drag racing.

How do 1,100 HP and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-Ft) sound? Well, this Audi has it, and it still operates a quattro all-wheel-drive system. The stock transmission was changed to a four-speed dog box, and its front and rear differentials were replaced with limited-slip units.

The list of changes that were orchestrated to the inline-five-cylinder engine is impressively long, but the interior has not been changed to such a degree. Moreover, the exterior is almost stock, which means that a potential owner interested in having an insane sleeper could apply that transformation to this Audi.

The seller claims to have obtained a 1/4 mile (402 meters) time of 9.2 seconds. Before accusing us of using a misleading title, this Audi is still a nine-second quarter mile car, and a better off-the-line response from the driver, along with further mods could bring its best time to nine seconds flat.

The seller wants EUR 26,000 for this vehicle, and its buyer will have to handle shipping from Bulgaria. While it was prepared for racing, it still has valid documents for road use.

With street tires and a decent exhaust, this vehicle might pass an inspection in some countries in Europe, but you will still need an engine tune to keep emissions in check if you dream of driving this on the open road. On the other hand, if you want to race a “young timer” Audi, this might be an attractive choice for experienced drivers.
Audi Coupe quattro drag racing Audi quattro racing used cars Audi coupe
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68