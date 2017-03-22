Nine-Second 1/4 Mile Audi Coupe For Sale, It Has 1,100 HP

Drag racing
is a popular motorsport in the USA, and it has gained a similar level of attraction for European enthusiasts.
Every once in awhile, we look at ads for second-hand cars
, and this is a hobby that many petrolheads share. Rest assured, you are not alone, and we share the coolest and most interesting finds with our readers. One of these finds is an Audi Coupe
from 1991 that was prepared for drag racing.
How do 1,100 HP
and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-Ft) sound? Well, this Audi has it, and it still operates a quattro all-wheel-drive system
. The stock transmission was changed to a four-speed dog box, and its front and rear differentials were replaced with limited-slip units.
The list of changes that were orchestrated to the inline-five-cylinder engine is impressively long, but the interior has not been changed to such a degree. Moreover, the exterior is almost stock, which means that a potential owner interested in having an insane sleeper could apply that transformation to this Audi.
The seller claims to have obtained a 1/4 mile (402 meters) time of 9.2 seconds. Before accusing us of using a misleading title, this Audi is still a nine-second quarter mile car, and a better off-the-line response from the driver, along with further mods could bring its best time to nine seconds flat.
The seller wants EUR 26,000
for this vehicle, and its buyer will have to handle shipping from Bulgaria. While it was prepared for racing, it still has valid documents for road use.
With street tires and a decent exhaust, this vehicle might pass an inspection in some countries in Europe, but you will still need an engine tune to keep emissions in check if you dream of driving this on the open road. On the other hand, if you want to race
a “young timer” Audi
, this might be an attractive choice for experienced drivers.