This Audi S3 Sedan Pulled a Lamborghini Huracan-Rivaling 10.5s Quarter-Mile Run

 
23 Mar 2017, 18:07 UTC ·
by
With developers having prepared themselves for the start of the 2017 drag racing season, quarter-mile stunts keep rolling in these days. The most recent feat of the kind comes from an Audi S3 Sedan, which recently managed to tie the Lamborghini Huracan in the 1,320 feet sprint.
The overly boosted (more on that below) S3 went out to play on the Montgomery Raceway Park in Alabama, with the spiced-up four-door pulling a 10.573s run at 130.18 mph.

APR Performance, a developer coming from the said state, seems to have a thing for Audi S models, since the company recently gifted us with the S4 1/4-mile world record. Interestingly, the S3 we have here managed to one-up the sedan, which delivered an 11s run.

The main ingredient in the tech mix that led to this stunning performance comes from a Stage 3+ forced induction upgrade involving a BorgWarner EFR 7163 turbocharger, while we're dealing with a built engine. As for the double-clutch S-Tronic tranny of the Audi, this received an APR clutch pack.

Despite the tons of mods (you'll find the complete list in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page) and the S3 having put on a racecar diet, the Audi pulled the amazing run using street rubber.

Speaking of comparos, we'll return to the Lamborghini Huracan point we made in the intro. While the time delivered by the tuned Audi compact sedan does match the average performance of the 610 hp exotic, we'll remind you that the a Huracan recently set a new 1,320 feet world record for factory stock Lamborghinis, with the help of a 10.4s pass.

And if all this drag strip talk has gotten you into a quarter-mile mood, perhaps you want to check out the recent Nissan GT-R, Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X or Tesla Model S P100D world records.

