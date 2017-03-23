autoevolution
McLaren 675LT Drag Races Built Nissan GT-R in Rolling Quarter-Mile, Regrets It

 
The McLaren 675 Longtail is a circuit animal that adores defying the stopwatch with as many bends thrown at it as possible. Nevertheless, given the delicious power-to-weight ratio of the Woking machine, it's no surprise that owners take their LTs to drag racing battles.
The latest example of this comes from the Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania, which held a rolling quarter-mile event. One of the stars of the velocity gathering was a 675LT, which decided to battle all sorts of opponents.

Among others, the track special fought a built Nissan GT-R. Now, any such race involves enormous risks from Godzilla's rival. After almost a decade of market presence, the R35 has reached a level of aftermarket performance that seems difficult to believe for those outside this world.

For one thing, the GT-R Alpha G, a customer car recently set a new 1,320 feet world record for R35 GT-Rs, while also becoming the first all-wheel-drive car to deliver a 6s run.

Of course, the Nissan battling the 675LT isn't nearly as ferocious as the one mentioned above, which packs well above 2,500 ponies (some even expect the Alpha G to deliver 3,000 ponies). Nevertheless, this R35 still packs enough of a punch to one-up the British missile.

One of the most interesting brawls saw the 675 hp Macca duking it out with an early McLaren, namely an MP4-12C gifted with aftermarket mods - we won't dig deeper into this matter, as we don't want to spoil the fun of the clip.

No such series of battles would be complete without one of them involving a Porsche fight and the adventure we have here saw two rear-engined animals fighting the McLaren 675 Longtail.

Keep in mind that we're looking at rolling races here, with the rivals entering the quarter-mile arena at different points. As such, you should pay close attention to the numbers delivered at the end of the races.

