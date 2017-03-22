Extreme Audi S4 Sets New 1/4-Mile World Record with Clean 11s Pass

This March, the world capital of drag racing has moved to Texas, with the TX2K17 event delivering an overly engaging series of quarter-mile events. Nevertheless, the rest of the drag strips in the US aren't exactly closed. Let's take the Montgomery Raceway Park, for instance, which has witnessed an Audi S4 setting a new world record.





The supercharged 3.0-liter V6 Audi had been massaged by APR Performance, a specialist based in the said state. The list of mods includes the developer's Stage 2+ blower, a crank and pulley upgrade, along with work targeting the ECU , the transmission computer (we're dealing with a dual-clutch setup). APR also touched the intake and cooling system, while the 2.5-inch exhaust system fitted to the car is resposible for its vicious soundtrack.



It's worth mentioning that this S4 hasn't lost its street aura. For instance, the run was completed using street tires, while the four-door's cabin elements have been left in place.



The piece of footage below allows us to get a good look at the B8-generation S4's runs, while the time slips are shown at the end of the clip.



This Audi S4 achievement makes for the third quarter-mile record to fall within a week. Thanks to the Texas velocity gathering mentioned in the intro, we were recently able to show you the world's first 6s Nissan GT-R, with the Alpha G Godzilla



And while the Evo record seems safe for a while (English Racing, the team that runs the car has only beaten its previous record), we're not expecting the GT-R accolade to remain in the Alpha G's trophy cabinet for too long.



The Alabama-based drag strip housed a 2012 Audi S4 that managed to pull a near-clean 11s run. The supercharged sedan delivered multiple runs and, judging by how close it got to the said milestone, it seems that a 10s run is within this car's reach.The supercharged 3.0-liter V6 Audi had been massaged by APR Performance, a specialist based in the said state. The list of mods includes the developer's Stage 2+ blower, a crank and pulley upgrade, along with work targeting the, the transmission computer (we're dealing with a dual-clutch setup). APR also touched the intake and cooling system, while the 2.5-inch exhaust system fitted to the car is resposible for its vicious soundtrack.It's worth mentioning that this S4 hasn't lost its street aura. For instance, the run was completed using street tires, while the four-door's cabin elements have been left in place.The piece of footage below allows us to get a good look at the B8-generation S4's runs, while the time slips are shown at the end of the clip.This Audi S4 achievement makes for the third quarter-mile record to fall within a week. Thanks to the Texas velocity gathering mentioned in the intro, we were recently able to show you the world's first 6s Nissan GT-R, with the Alpha G Godzilla delivering a staggering pass. We must also mention the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X record set at TX2K, which came thanks to an 8.4s run.And while the Evo record seems safe for a while (English Racing, the team that runs the car has only beaten its previous record), we're not expecting the GT-R accolade to remain in the Alpha G's trophy cabinet for too long.