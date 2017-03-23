The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Plot Thickens With Latest Teaser

Lock & Load is the name of the latest teaser for the ultra Challenger
. And from the start, let me tell you this might be the most intriguing tease since the very beginning of this wild roller coaster ride thanks to two numbers: 7.57 and 8.15.
You can clearly easily observe those numbers at the upper extremities of the 7.0-inch TFT gauge cluster, with 7.57 joined by the word “Last”
and 8.15 by “Best.
” The first number is a clear reference to the ninth teaser, in which Dodge let it slip through a performance graph that 757 horsepower
are doable.
But what about the 8.15? To better understand what’s the meaning of this number, I’ll let Dodge take it from here, as follows: “Quicker power delivery and higher engine launch torque potential are achieved by locking the output shaft of the automatic transmission to keep the vehicle stationary until launch.”
Whatever you make of that 8.15, the truth of the matter is that the combination of Torque Reserve and TransBrake enables brake-free launches up to 2,350 rpm, a 105 percent increase in launch boost pressures, and a 120 percent increase in engine launch torque. So is that 757 hp in regular mode and 815 hp when the Demon gets down to business? We’ll find out for certain in due time.
Thickening plot aside, this week’s teaser is all about the TransBrake feature. Instead of two-footing the launch like in a regular car, the Challenger of the SRT Demon variety offers more consistent launches
via the steering wheel paddle shifter as the trigger. Dodge says that the driver’s finger has a 30 percent better reaction time compared to his feet, and it makes perfect sense.
TransBrake also boasts a driveline preload process to reduce component spike loads. Dodge’s SRT division has created a land missile with the Demon, no doubt about that. It remains to be seen, however, if the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8
will be compatible with race fuel to get the most out of Dodge’s new halo vehicle.