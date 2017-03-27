autoevolution
Alfa Romeo Giulia Q Drag Races 450 HP Mercedes-AMG A45 in the Rain, Goes All Out

 
Does drag racing the rear-paw Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio against a tuned Mercedes-AMG A45 on a wet surface make any sense? Well, if the British weather forces the drivers of the two-speed toys to use such a battleground, the answer has to be positive.
The said fight has recently taken place on a British airfield and, as those of you tuned into our drag racing tales will notice, the hot hatchback that dared defied the 510 hp sedan is hooned by Archie Hamilton.

The racing driver, who is also an YouTuber, wasn't pleased with the already-monstrous output of his two-liter velocity tool, so he took the machine down the aftermarket path. As such, the turbo-four heart of the Affalterbach compact now delivers 450 hp. And, with the help of its all-wheel-drive system, the A45 has a fetish for blistering take-offs.

The drivers of the Giulia Q and the A45 wanted to make sure they make the most out of their meeting. As such, the rain-flavored battles involved both standing and rolling starts.

Once the wet fun was over, the hooning aficionados decided to go for a bit of a sun hunt. Eventually, the driving surface got dry, with the Alfa Romeo and the Mercedes-AMG playing the sprinting game once again.

This kind of adventures might make some of you wonder what would happen in a drag race involving an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and a factory stock Mercedes-AMG A45. And while the adventure we have here doesn't involve such a brawl, we'll remind you that the 450 hp A45 has fought a stock incarnation of the hot hatch in the past, so you can use that battle as a clue.

When it comes to the aural side of this fight, the striking part comes from... Archie, who, despite his motorsport experience, gets overly enthusiastic over the blast-style take-offs delivered by his A45.

alfa romeo giulia q Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-AMG A45 drag racing Alfa Romeo
 
