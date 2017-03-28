700 HP Nissan 240SX Drift Car Goes Drag Racing, Delivers 9s 1/4-Mile Passes

Cross-discipline challenges are always interesting and when a drift car hits the drag strip with grace, we'll want to share the story with you. To be more precise, we're talking about a second-generation Nissan 240SX drift car that recently decided to pull a drag racing stunt.





This extreme stunt comes all the way from Australia, where a heavily modded S13 Silvia demonstrated it can play the 1/4-mile game rather well.To be more precise, the Nissan Silvia descended into the 9s arena, pleasing the audience as if it was built for straight line shenanigans.This 240SX has given up its Nissan heart for an LS motor, with the V8 featuring a forged bottom end, ported cylinder heads and a reworked camshaft. Thanks to a Garrett GT42 turbo, the mill delivers 600 ponies at the wheels, which means that its crank output sits close to the 700 hp mark.The driver still gets to work his way through the gears, since the V8 is mated to a T56 tranny, with a Xtreme twin-plate clutch having been thrown into the mix.The list of tech goodies fitted to this Silvia also involves a GT-R rear end, as well as Skyline brakes. And, since we're dealing with a drift car, the mandatory hydraulic handbrake and extreme steering lock kit are also present.Given the sliding background of this machine, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the driver got a bit carried away during the burnout phase of the episode. So you should be prepared to see plenty of tire smoke in the clip below.Tail-out fans who want to stick to their favorite sport won't be disappointed, since the video also involves a few scenes that show the S13 performing its drift car duties.