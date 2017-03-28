autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Jaguar F-Type SVR Spied Testing in Colorado, Rumor Says Inline-6 or V8 Turbo

 
28 Mar 2017, 21:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It's just crazy to see the F-Type Convertible still testing in Colorado. The mid-life facelift was launched very recently, so there's no reason for another update to happen.
However, The Fast Lane Car was able to film/photograph two fully camouflaged F-Types Convertibles parked at a motel. The one with the trunk wing and the big air intakes is clearly the SVR, which is supposed to have a V8 engine. The other one has the front intake of an R model, though this could just be a body kit.

As Nathan Adlen points out, having those pipes sticking out of the exhaust system is indicative of emissions testing. Now, Jaguar could just be working on software updates for the existing 3.0 and 5.0-liter supercharged engines. But as far as we know, those have reached the pinnacle of development already.

So, here come the crazy rumors. The first is that the F-Type and indeed the entire Jaguar range might benefit from turbocharged V8 engines. This could be related to the deal with the Germans to borrow some heavy-duty powerhouses.

In July 2016, a report surfaced saying that the AJ-V8 will be replaced by a twin-turbocharged V8 borrowed from BMW. This went on to say that the N63 4.4-liter we know from the M5 will be retired by a smaller 4.0-liter, development of which will be shared with JLR.

While we have a hard time believing the last part of the report, all will be confirmed soon by an all-new M5 model. However, it's not inconceivable that BMW needs to drastically cut emissions as well, seeing as Mercedes just downsized the E63 to a mere 4.0-liter.

But then, things get fascinating, as Nathan talks about hearing inline-six engines might be under the hoods of these prototypes. BMW are the masters of this setup, but Jaguar publically announced that the Ingenium engine family would eventually include inline-six engines, which would need to be twin-turbocharged to even hope of replacing the supercharged 5.0-liter.

Jaguar F-Pace spy video spyshots Jaguar F-Type SVR
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our JAGUAR Testdrives:

2015 Jaguar F-Type R Coupe83
Jaguar F-Type V6 S82
JAGUAR XKR 80
JAGUAR XFR 76