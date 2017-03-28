Jaguar F-Type SVR Spied Testing in Colorado, Rumor Says Inline-6 or V8 Turbo

It's just crazy to see the F-Type Convertible still testing in Colorado. The mid-life facelift was launched very recently, so there's no reason for another update to happen.





However, The Fast Lane Car was able to film/photograph two fully camouflaged F-Types Convertibles parked at a motel. The one with the trunk wing and the big air intakes is clearly the SVR, which is supposed to have a V8 engine. The other one has the front intake of an R model, though this could just be a body kit.As Nathan Adlen points out, having those pipes sticking out of the exhaust system is indicative of emissions testing. Now, Jaguar could just be working on software updates for the existing 3.0 and 5.0-liter supercharged engines. But as far as we know, those have reached the pinnacle of development already.So, here come the crazy rumors. The first is that the F-Type and indeed the entire Jaguar range might benefit from turbocharged V8 engines. This could be related to the deal with the Germans to borrow some heavy-duty powerhouses.In July 2016, a report surfaced saying that the AJ-V8 will be replaced by a twin-turbocharged V8 borrowed from BMW. This went on to say that the N63 4.4-liter we know from the M5 will be retired by a smaller 4.0-liter, d evelopment of which will be shared with JLR. While we have a hard time believing the last part of the report, all will be confirmed soon by an all-new M5 model. However, it's not inconceivable that BMW needs to drastically cut emissions as well, seeing as Mercedes just downsized the E63 to a mere 4.0-liter.But then, things get fascinating, as Nathan talks about hearing inline-six engines might be under the hoods of these prototypes. BMW are the masters of this setup, but Jaguar publically announced that the Ingenium engine family would eventually include inline-six engines , which would need to be twin-turbocharged to even hope of replacing the supercharged 5.0-liter.