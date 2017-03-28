autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Lamborghini Driving Instructor Delivers a Pendulum Drifting Lesson In a Huracan

 
28 Mar 2017, 21:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
If you're going to drift a Lamborghini, the Huracan is your safest bet. And for those planning to take things gradually and complete the sideways maneuver with the supercar in one piece, starting out with a drift pulled on snow and ice is obviously the best way to do it. Even so, how easy can it be to bring a Huracan's tail out?
Well, the answer to the question above depends on whom you ask and we're here to remind you that, if a Raging Bull driving instructor is your target, things might look smoother than many computer game drifts.

Jeroen Mul, a Dutch driver who knows a thing or two about manhandling Sant'Agata Bolognese machines, will deliver the answer in the piece of footage below.

For the record, the man is a Lamborghini Squadra Corsa racing team member and an instructor for the Lamborghini Academia tuition program.

The shenanigan seen here isn't a new release from Lamborghini, but we figured such stunts are always good to remember. To be more precise, Jeroen demonstrates what many aficionados call a Scandinavian Flick, using the standard (if we may call it so) incarnation of the Huracan - the carmaker's video uses the official pendulum technique designation for the sliding maneuver.

Given the all-wheel-drive of the 610 hp mid-engined machine, bringing the supercar back in line isn't difficult and this conclusion stands even if you don't drive go-fast animals for a living.

The key is to take things gradually and make sure you have plenty of space around your optimal course, in case anything goes wrong.

We've always felt the Lamborghini Huracan isn't as tail-happy as it should, but, when thrown around on such a slippery surface, you can forget about such matters, as the naturally aspirated V10 animal will instantly put on its dancing shoes.

lamborghini Huracan Lamborghini drifting supercar
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our LAMBORGHINI Testdrives:

LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 610-4 85
2014 LAMBORGHINI Aventador Roadster89
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo Super Trofeo Stradale82
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP560-484
LAMBORGHINI Aventador91
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP550-2 Spyder 84