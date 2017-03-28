Lamborghini Driving Instructor Delivers a Pendulum Drifting Lesson In a Huracan

If you're going to drift a Lamborghini, the Huracan is your safest bet. And for those planning to take things gradually and complete the sideways maneuver with the supercar in one piece, starting out with a drift pulled on snow and ice is obviously the best way to do it. Even so, how easy can it be to bring a Huracan's tail out?





Well, the answer to the question above depends on whom you ask and we're here to remind you that, if a Raging Bull driving instructor is your target, things might look smoother than many computer game drifts.Jeroen Mul, a Dutch driver who knows a thing or two about manhandling Sant'Agata Bolognese machines, will deliver the answer in the piece of footage below.For the record, the man is a Lamborghini Squadra Corsa racing team member and an instructor for the Lamborghini Academia tuition program.The shenanigan seen here isn't a new release from Lamborghini, but we figured such stunts are always good to remember. To be more precise, Jeroen demonstrates what many aficionados call a Scandinavian Flick, using the standard (if we may call it so) incarnation of the Huracan - the carmaker's video uses the official pendulum technique designation for the sliding maneuver.Given the all-wheel-drive of the 610 hp mid-engined machine, bringing the supercar back in line isn't difficult and this conclusion stands even if you don't drive go-fast animals for a living.The key is to take things gradually and make sure you have plenty of space around your optimal course, in case anything goes wrong.We've always felt the Lamborghini Huracan isn't as tail-happy as it should, but, when thrown around on such a slippery surface, you can forget about such matters, as the naturally aspirated V10 animal will instantly put on its dancing shoes.