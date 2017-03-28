autoevolution
White Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Mexico Blue Wheels and Stripes Is Stunning

 
28 Mar 2017
by
We enjoy keeping an eye on the Porsche 911 market and we're here to bring you the latest special Neunelfer to have reached its owner. This time around, we're dealing with a GT3 RS, one that stands out from a distance.
The white man hue of the car wouldn't necessarily recommend the Rennsport Neunelfer as an attention magnet, even though its drool-worthy aero package might achieve such an effect when finished in such a color.

Nevertheless, the list of CCX options on this Porscha involves Mexico Blue wheels and stripes, with the combination between the two shades having a bewildering effect on us. And if you're watching this and wondering what happens when Mexico Blue is the dominant shade of a limited edition rear-engined coupe that wears white stripes, you should take a look at this 911 R.

On the one hand, we have the eye candy mix between the Mexico Blue wheels and the yellow calipers that signify the presence of the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes). On the other hand, the way in which that longitudinal stripe extends onto the generously-sized rear wing makes this RS stand out even among its kind.

Here's to hoping this Neunelfer doesn't receive the garage queen treatment, being put to work as its maker intended and thus delivering tons of circuit thrills to both its occupants and spectators.

It's worth noting that Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK deliveries are approaching the point where all the owners can climb aboard their machines, so we might just have to give up this spotting game soon.

Nevertheless, with delivering for the 2018 911 GT3 being on the horizon, we've already found something to keep the Porschephilles out there entertained.

In fact, we'll return with a 991.2 GT3 later in the week, one that's dressed in a color that spells "understatement," building on the restrained aura of the rear-engined coupe. Until then, we're inviting you to feast your eyes on the track-savvy model in the picture above.


 

Congrats to Dave (Lodi on RL) on his recently landed white 991 GT3RS with CXX Mexico Blue graphics and wheels. How do you make a normal color unique? Mexico blue accents 👍 Lots of the last to be delivered RS's have cool CXX options

A post shared by DDWCarsinAZ (@ddwcarsinaz) on Mar 24, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche 911 Porsche
 
