Lamborghini Insists It Did Not Cheat For Nurburgring Record, Condemns Bloggers

 
22 Mar 2017, 10:49 UTC ·
Lamborghini stands by its Nurburgring record time for the Huracan Performante, and company officials now insist that those who think otherwise have fallen victims to a controversy started by a blogger.
Without mentioning whom they were referring, a spokesperson for Lamborghini stated that the entire scandal began after the Italian make was suspected of reportedly rigging its video to trick people to think it beat the Porsche 918 Spyder’ lap record.

The reason why the controversy started, Lamborghini’s representative believes, is because of the blogger’s “business model of paying for clicks.”

He referred to the pay-per-click advertising model used in many areas on the Internet. Those who get more clicks will earn more from advertising. It sounds simple, but it turns many to click baiting and to create fake news altogether.

The statement was made in a discussion with Autoblog, and we believe that the officials of the Italian brand were referring to “Bridge to Gantry,” one of the several Nurburgring enthusiasts in the car world who called out the automaker to explain the lap time.

At the time, Lamborghini was accused of either speeding up the frame rate of the video, or presenting incorrect speed data on the display meant for the viewers. This aspect was also observed by YouTuber Misha Charoudin, known to most of you as Boosted Boris.

Eventually, the Italian company came to the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, where it presented VBOX data to back up its claims. Moreover, the company admitted to using optionally-available tires, in the form of Pirelli Super Trofeo R. The latter is a street-legal slick tire that has a minimal amount of grooves to create a thread, which helps offer control at reasonable speeds on damp roads.

Audi Sport’ development chief, Stephan Reil, also insists that Lamborghini’s ring time is entirely legitimate. He says that aerodynamic elements made a significant difference in the corners, where the Huracan Performante was faster than the 750 HP Aventador SV.

Brand officials from the Sant'Agata Bolognese marque say that active aerodynamics helped the Performante to get a better lap time even if it did not reach speeds as high as the Aventador SV in the long straights, on corner entry, or on exit.

Company officials explained that much of the German track involves partial throttle and long corners, where the Huracan Performante had a technical advantage thanks to the active aerodynamics.



