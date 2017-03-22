autoevolution
Ferrari 458 Speciale Chases 400 HP Megane R26.R on Nurburgring, Gets Left Behind

 
We were wondering when the Ring Wolves would offer us their first adventure for the 2017 Nurburgring season and it only took them two weekends to deliver.
We're referring to those drivers whose Green Hell knowledge is only matched by their uber-close relationship to their machines, which are usually front-wheel-drive hot hatches.

Ring Wolves often leave supercar drivers trailing in their wake and the latest example of this took place on Sunday. During a Nuburgring tourist session, a Ferrari 458 Speciale played the chase game with a Renault Megane R26.R.

While the Fezza had its circuit special edition card up its sleeve, the Megane, a model that comes from two generations ago, had been taken down the aftermarket path.

For one thing, the two-liter turbo of the French hatchback now delivers over 400 ponies. We'll remind you that the track day special edition saw Renaultsport engineers removing plenty of equipment from the hatch (even most of the airbags are gone) for a 271 lbs (123 kg) diet. And, as is the case with the Speciale, the factory has gifted this Megane with a plastic rear window.

The driver of the Prancing Horse, who caught the flying lap on camera, took the time to explain the stunt, which you can check out in the piece of footage below.

"Fun lap w my friend Paul in his r26.r. Second day out with the new car. Getting a better feel for the Speciale how it works. Excited to have started this year with great weather and really looking forward to get this car and more so my driving of it dialed in," the Ferrari driver said in the YouTube description of the video.

P.S.:Yes, the Megane R26.R driver also hand to handle the gear shifter throughout the adventure, which only made his experience even more intense.

