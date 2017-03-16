autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Widebody Ferrari F40 Racer Render Looks Like a Round Peg in a Square Hole

 
16 Mar 2017, 22:38 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Many aficionados spend plenty of time day-dreaming about how it would be to travel back in time and change automotive history. And an example of the best way to make something out of such dreams is displayed in the image below.
This rendering brings us a Ferrari F40 that's been transformed into a Group 5 racecar. Digital artist Khyzyl Saleem decided to gift the retired Maranello halo car with an uber-wide body, with the extreme aero having a different effect on the aesthetic side of the front and the rear ends.

While the newfound panels fall in line with the posterior of the twin-turbo Fezza, the story is entirely different when it comes to the front section of the Prancing Horse. This is where the massive arches and front lip seem to colide with the more rounded nose of the beast - remember the render of the machine's posterior?

Then again, when the sheer idea behind the pixel play is as polarizing as they get, there's no point on insisting on the subjective part of the 1s and 0s apart.

The artist also explained his work, as well as talking about the hue chosen for the virtual contraption: "My Group 5 inspired Ferrari F40. I made it Blood Orange, because Ferrari's aren't typically Orange. Yes the color will vary depending on your screen settings. (Can't believe I have to even state that),"

As for the history mention we dropped in the intro, it's worth noting that the introduction of the Ferrari F40 came half a decade after the last generation of Group 5 racecars left the motorsport scene.

Speaking of which, the genre was born back in 1966, when the FIA came up with a form of racing form highly massaged touring cars

The Prancing Horse was involved in Group 5 racing, with its final effort being the 512BB LM - the Italian carmaker has delivered circuit machines for three of the four Group 5 generations, so there's plenty of Prancing Horse history behind the render we have here.
Ferrari F40 Ferrari rendering racecar
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our FERRARI Testdrives:

FERRARI 458 Speciale76
FERRARI California70
FERRARI F12 Berlinetta91
FERRARI FF on Jebel Hafeet Mountain Road91
FERRARI 458 Italia86
FERRARI FF 91
FERRARI 458 Spider85