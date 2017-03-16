Widebody Ferrari F40 Racer Render Looks Like a Round Peg in a Square Hole

Many aficionados spend plenty of time day-dreaming about how it would be to travel back in time and change automotive history. And an example of the best way to make something out of such dreams is displayed in the image below.





The This rendering brings us a Ferrari F40 that's been transformed into a Group 5 racecar. Digital artist Khyzyl Saleem decided to gift the retired Maranello halo car with an uber-wide body, with the extreme aero having a different effect on the aesthetic side of the front and the rear ends.While the newfound panels fall in line with the posterior of the twin-turbo Fezza, the story is entirely different when it comes to the front section of the Prancing Horse. This is where the massive arches and front lip seem to colide with the more rounded nose of the beast - remember the render of the machine's posterior?Then again, when the sheer idea behind the pixel play is as polarizing as they get, there's no point on insisting on the subjective part of the 1s and 0s apart.The artist also explained his work, as well as talking about the hue chosen for the virtual contraption: "My Group 5 inspired Ferrari F40. I made it Blood Orange, because Ferrari's aren't typically Orange. Yes the color will vary depending on your screen settings. (Can't believe I have to even state that),"As for the history mention we dropped in the intro, it's worth noting that the introduction of the Ferrari F40 came half a decade after the last generation of Group 5 racecars left the motorsport scene.Speaking of which, the genre was born back in 1966, when the FIA came up with a form of racing form highly massaged touring carsThe Prancing Horse was involved in Group 5 racing, with its final effort being the 512BB LM - the Italian carmaker has delivered circuit machines for three of the four Group 5 generations, so there's plenty of Prancing Horse history behind the render we have here.