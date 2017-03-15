autoevolution
Instagram Star powerslidelover Drifts a LaFerrari behind a Miata in Italian Alps

 
It doesn't matter if you find yourself behind the wheel of the entry-level California T or sitting in the LaFerrari halo machine - any Prancing Horse will act as a pair of dancing shoes if the driver knows his way around the steering wheel. And we're here to show you what happens the the LaF's drifting abilities are put to work on a mountainous road.
The 950 hp (make that 963 PS) tail-out episode seen here comes from an Instagram supercar trip, an even we first discussed back in January. Two of the most famous Instagramers on the automotive side of the social media were involved in the trip, and we're talking about powerslidelover and gregb.23.

The latter allowed the first to do his thing (the guy's nickname speaks for itself) behind the wheel of his gas-electric Fezza, with the LaFerrari being drifted behind a Mazda Miata involved in the trip.

Heavy Instagramers among you will recognize gregb.23's hypercar as the red example with the racing-inspired yellow-tinted headlights, but we added an exterior pic of the Ferrari below just to be sure everybody gets familiar with the hybrid monster.

The said trip also involved other Ferrari-tastic moments, such as one involving a Ferrari GTC4Lusso going for an offroading stunt. That was an excellent occasion to showcase just how rear-biased the all-wheel-drive system of the FF successor is (the hardware doesn't involve a transfer case, packing a second transmission for the front axle instead). So yes, the conclusion we dropped in the intro also stands when talking about the GTC4Lusso.

And no, the Ferrari LaFerrari isn't the most exotic machine that has been taken for a winter drive earlier this year. That title probably belongs to the Koenigsegg Agera RS ML that played the snow plow role on its way to the Geneva Motor Show.


 

Thanks @gregb.23 for letting me powerslide your #LaFerrari, but you need to learn how to take a video. #Ferrari

A post shared by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on Mar 8, 2017 at 10:38am PST



 

Even though the snow melted the #LaFerrari is still happy in the mountains!

A post shared by Greg B. ⚫️🔵 (@gregb.23) on Mar 9, 2017 at 10:36am PST

