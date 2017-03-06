autoevolution

1,160 HP Koenigsegg Agera RS ML Plows the Snow in Swiss Alps with a Singer 911

 
6 Mar 2017
by
Most go-fast machine drivers are already rubbing their hands in excitement thanks to spring kicking off, but some aficionados out there aren't ready to let snow and ice go, despite driving machines that are anything but ideal for the role of a winter car. You know, stuff like a Koenigsegg Agera RS.
The 1,160 hp Angelholm machine was recently joined by a... Singer 911 for the mother of all winter trips and we're here to bring you the footage.

The K machine and the Singer got together for a trip in the Swiss Alps, with the sheer idea of fitting winter tires to such velocity animals being enough to get one's heart racing - the Agera RS, for example, packed Pirelli Winter Sottozero rubber.

The yellow Koenigsegg Agera RS ML and the gray Singer made for a contrasting pair and we're not just talking about color here. Heck, the styling of these speeding tools is so far apart that few combinations in the velocity world could match them.

The adventure took place over the weekend and involved certain section that, due to the blizzard, were a challenge even for normal cars. This obviously led to plenty of moments that saw the two being driven at pedestrian speeds. Even so, the rear-wheel-drive feat seen here remains impressive.

The two vehicles are now on their way to Switzerland's capital city, with their owners obviously aiming to attend the Geneva Motor Show. And you can bet on the Agera RS ML being part of the Koenigsegg parade that is set to take over the city later this week.

We've also added a few images from the Instagram account of the Koenigsegg owner below the video, so you can get a complete idea on how extreme this trip was. We're glad to remind you that this is the most recent adventure in a series that sees more and more go-fast machines used as winter vehicle instead of being confined to the garage for the cold season.




 

It is now tested & proven that Koenigsegg Hypercars are able to overcome any obstacle. Now otw to Milan after conquering the Swiss Alps 😊

A post shared by Michael Loke (@fastcarsandguns) on Mar 4, 2017 at 9:11am PST



 

A post shared by Michael Loke (@fastcarsandguns) on Mar 4, 2017 at 3:30am PST

Koenigsegg Agera RS Koenigsegg hypercar singer Singer 911
 
