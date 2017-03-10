Ferrari GTC4Lusso Goes Offroading in Italian Alps, Plows the Snow

While most high-octane machine drivers can't wait for the cold season to be over, so they can being out their toys from their garages, there are also certain owners who enjoy putting their overly fast cars to winter worn, as demonstrated by the Ferrari GTC4Lusso we're here to show you.





@nicolodega putting to the test the traction of the #GTC4Lusso. A post shared by PowerslideLover (@powerslidelover) on Mar 7, 2017 at 2:20pm PST An example of the V12 machine was recently taken for a bit of an offroading adventure, with the whole shenanigan being shared on Instagram.The feat, which took place in the Italian Alps, saw the V12 machine putting the all-wheel-drive system that makes it so special to the test.We first told you about this GTC4Lusso being part of an supercar trip in the Italian Alps back in January and it seems the pieces of action from that gathering keep coming our way.The Fezza was accompanied by a few machines that most aficionados would be afraid to take off the asphalt, such as a Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster and a Porsche 911 R Some of you might wonder how the drivers of the beasts prepared for any situation that might've involved rugged terrain assistance. The answer comes from another uber-special contraption involved in the adventure, namely a Mercedes-G63The beasts got to play in Cortina d'Ampezzo, which can be found in the Southern Alps in the Veneto region of Northern Italy. According to the description of the video, the one behind the wheel of the Prancing Horse was photographer Nicolo Dega, who is used to shooting such velocity tools on a daily basis.Notice that the all-wheel-drive system of the V12 Fezza allows the rear axle to play in the snow for quite a bit before the front axle is engaged - the GTC4Lusso comes with an evolution of the FF's AWD , so it actually uses a second transmission, a two-speed unit, for the front axle. The hardware, which is mixed with all-wheel-stter for the GTC4Lusso, seems to cover its snow removal duties just fine...