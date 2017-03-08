autoevolution
Ferrari 812 Superfast Stands Still In Geneva, Is Gorgeous

 
8 Mar 2017
Shortly after Valentine’s Day, Ferrari unveiled its latest creation, a sincere ode to the naturally aspirated V12 engine.
Called 812 Superfast, the Italian thoroughbred comes with a 6.5 liter V123 that offers 800 HP and a generous torque of 718 Nm (530 lb-ft). Ferrari chose to make the 812 Superfast a GT, which means that this model is ready for a long drive, and can do more than its supercar brothers.

In spite of its apparently silly name, the 812 Superfast is the successor of the F12 Berlinetta, and it uses a similar nameplate to what the Italian brand launched at the same Geneva show back in 1964.

The most powerful engine in the history of the prancing horse brand delivers its peak output at a stratospheric 8,500 rpm, and its top speed is 211 mph (340 km/h).

Acceleration from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) happens just 2.9 seconds, the same as the F12 tdf, and the peak torque of this unit is achieved at 7,000 rpm. The only transmission available in the 812 Superfast is a seven-speed dual clutch automatic, and the company has even integrated a rear-wheel steering system.

The latter has been configured to work in harmony with the first electric power steering system in the history of this company, which also claims that the 812 is agiler than the F12 TDF thanks to the implementation of the two systems.

When compared to its predecessor, the passenger compartment has received a new instrument cluster, a different steering wheel, and a set of new seats. Other changes have been made, evidently, but these are the first things that come to mind.

Geneva's Palexpo has two examples of the 812, and one of them has the traditional combination of black with red accents that suits the interior of the 812 (and almost any car) like a dream. Clients who have different ideas can always order a bespoke cockpit for their cars, which is a request that Ferrari will gladly follow in exchange for the right sum being drafted from one’s account.
