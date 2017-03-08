Pininfarina H600 Sedan Looks Slick In Geneva, Has The Interior To Match

A few days ago, Pininfarina
published a few teaser shots of a mysterious concept named H600.
The luxury sedan has a hybrid drivetrain, and it was commissioned by a startup company called Hybrid Kinetic. They have previously showcased concept vehicles in the past, and their old exhibit, called Quaranta, was an Italdesign-Giugiaro creation.
This time, the Hybrid Kinetic Group chose a different Italian design legend to pen a concept
for them. Pininfarina proudly accepted the challenge, and it came up with the H600, which was described from the start as an eco-friendly automobile that has comfort, luxury, and sustainability on the same page.
The result is even better than expected after seeing the teaser images of this vehicle, and we home there is a chance for the model to see production.
Hybrid Kinetic did not pop up out of anywhere, as the Hong Kong-based company was founded by the former boss of Brilliance. While the brand does not have an exceptional reputation in Europe, its former chairman knows a thing or two about the automotive industry, and he has the potential of putting the H600 into production.
We would not hold our breath while expecting the H600
to be built, but you may never know what the future brings for the enthusiasts of luxury sedans.
This interior, for example, is something that would make Tesla feel jealous, as its center console-placed screens make the ones in the Model S or Model X look small and conventional, with the latter possibly being the thing that the American brand’s employees hate the most.
Pininfarina has specified that the trunk of the H600 has a capacity of 500 liters, more than enough for its five passengers. The drivetrain offers a maximum power of over 500 kW, and its total range in the mixed NEDC cycle, complete with the abilities of the microturbine range extender system, exceeds 1,000 kilometers (621 miles).
Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes less than three seconds, while the top speed is electronically confined to 250 km/h (155 mph). All four wheels will get power from the unspecified drivetrain, and torque vectoring is included. The electric motors have permanent magnets, and each of them, most likely one per wheel, integrates a gearbox.