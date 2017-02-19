Yellow Ferrari 812 Superfast Looks Bewitching in First Real-Life Photos

When was the last time a photo generated such (positive) tension that you just wanted to reach out and grab the object of the pic from inside your computer screen? That's the feeling we're experiencing right now, as we're still drooling over these live photos of the Ferrari 812 Superfast.





Well, here we are, amazed by this set of photos that have been snapped inside the Maranello factory - the yellow 812 is just sitting their, with its interior protective plastics still on - hat tip to



It's difficult not to let one's motoring greed take over in such conditions: given the bewildering effect of this 800 hp GT, we can't help but wonder whether the 812 Superfast actually is the Prancing Horse's final naturally aspirated V12.



Once the next generation of Maranello V12 lands, we'll get electric assistance and/or forced induction (who knows? Ferrari might even be experimenting with electric compressors). But, since the original 1956 Ferrari 410 Superfast followed the 410 Superamerica that had been introduced a year before, perhaps a timing switch could see the Superamerica suffix joining the 812 moniker by the end of the decade



Truth be told, who wouldn't enjoy a (2005) 575M Superamerica-like open-air model packing all the assets of the 812, such as the atmospheric 6.5-liter V12 and the updated (compared to the F12 Tour de France) four-wheel steering?



Nevertheless, we must be patient, so, at least for now, we'll stick to meeting the Ferrari 812 Superfast next month, at the Geneva Motor Show.



