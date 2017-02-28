autoevolution

Former Ferrari Dealer Employee Accuses Firm of Odometer Rollbacks

 
A former salesman at a Ferrari dealership in Palm Beach has filed a lawsuit against his former employer, which also includes accusations of odometer rollbacks.
Robert Root is the name of the plaintiff, who has taken the dealer to court for a case of wrongful termination. He claims that his bosses at New Country Motor Cars of Palm Beach, a Ferrari dealer, fired him because of his age, and for the fact that he called them out for odometer rollbacks.

The salesman has a 22-year career in selling Ferrari cars, and he managed to sell $2 million worth of cars in 2015, which earned him about $200,000 in commissions. He claims to have the dealership’s record for the most expensive car sold, which was traded at $1.4 million in January 2016.

The dealership hired him in 2009, but fired him in 2016. He is currently 71 years old, and his lawsuit has been transferred to the Federal District Court.

Robert “Bud” Root claims that the dealership has rolled back the odometer of a 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari, and that modification led to an increase in the resale value by $1 Million for the hypercar owned by C. Stephen McMilian.

The LaFerrari's owner has already filed a lawsuit against Root, claiming that the allegations are defamatory, and that the former Ferrari salesman has affected an “advantageous business relationship.”

As The Daily Mail notes, the alleged odometer rollbacks were executed with the Ferrari Deis Tester device, which is the company’s official tool for operating electronic modifications to an automobile.

It is essential to note that every operation of the Deis Tester on each Ferrari is monitored, logged, and authorized by the Ferrari factory, which has a particular database for these procedures.

The plaintiff claims that Jay Youmans, the General Manager of the dealership mentioned above, used the scandal started by Robert Roots as an excuse to fire him and place someone younger in his position.

A 32-year-old woman, who allegedly was the girlfriend of Jay Youmans, took Roots’ place, and reports note that she is the GM’s wife at the moment.

We have already contacted Ferrari of Palm Beach on this matter, and have requested their official position on the issue. When we get a reply from them, this article will be updated with their view of the situation.
