Less Disguised 2018 Mercedes A-Class Looks Fast and Low in Winter Spyshots

 
10 Mar 2017, 18:33 UTC ·
An A-Class prototype was spied wearing less camouflage in Stuttgart a couple of weeks ago. But now, another hatchback has been photographed undergoing winter testing in Northern Sweden.
The roads have begun to dry, meaning that we're nearing the end of the last winter testing season of the W177 A-Class, as Frankfurt will be its place of the debut. The prototype we see here appears to have lowered suspension but also some regular (cheap) halogen headlights.

It's not our imagination; the prototype really does have unusually low suspension, and you can tell by the way the top of the tire is almost flush with the line of the fender. Not all models will be like this, but some buyers want the AMG-line lowered springs in combination with normal engines.

We believe the all-new generation of A-Class will rock the luxury compact segment to its core and might make the current W176 model look completely outdated. So far, the competition doesn't appear to have an answer, as BMW hasn't begun developing a UKL1-based hatchback and Audi has delayed the development of its A3 replacement due to the engineers being busy with TDI re-testing.

It's cool how well the design of the new Merc is perfectly in line with the car rumored to be called CLE-Class, a replacement for the CLS. Both have the same kind of grille and narrow headlights with hoods that start low and swoop up towards the mirrors.

Last summer, we saw a test mule in Spain which had its radar system partially exposed. That gives us a good indication that partial autonomy will be available, with the binocular cameras at the top of the windshield providing an extra layer of safety.

If we were to guess, we'd say that this particular car is a low-powered gasoline model like the A 200. Of course, the range will include everything from small mills to powerful new diesels and a plug-in hybrid. Eventually, the new A45 should come out with at least 400 hp, but we'll get a regular A40 hot hatch before that.
2018 mercedes-benz a-class W177 Mercedes A-Class spyshots
 
