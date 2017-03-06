autoevolution

Stanced Ferrari 330 P4 Rendering Is a Guilty Pleasure that Will Offend Purists

 
6 Mar 2017, 16:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
No name in the automotive history book is too much of an icon to escape the world wide web's pixel chop trend and the latest machine to have entered the world of oddball renderings is the Ferrari 330 P4.

Digital artist Khyzyl Saleem has decided to give a P4 the stanced treatment and you are now looking at the result. The infamous racecar now packs an air suspension that allows it to get closer to the asphalt underneath it than ever before.

And, in the purest slammed spirit, the circuit monster now rides on wheels that perfectly follow the styling used by many members of the slammed community.

"A 330 P4 on air perhaps. Only changed the RH [ride height] and Wheels, if I wanted to go crazy, I would have haha," Khyzyl said on his Facebook page.

We have to agree with the final part of the pixel wielder's message, given the fact that the transformation we see here is one of the tamest delivered by the artist.

However, while some of the man's renderings can have real-world equivalents (here's a Porsche 911 hot rod example for you: rendering vs. real deal), the one we have here won't migrate to your local Cars and Coffee event too soon.

That's because Ferrari only built four units of the 330 P4 back in 1967. The beast was aimed at stealing the Le Mans glory of the Ford GT40 and while it didn't hit its target, the Maranello racecar did bring its maker the World Sportscar Championship, occupying the entire podium of the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona race.

We've brought along a video that gives you a taste of just how delicious this Prancing Horse can be. It's worth noting that the Petrolicious-provided footage shows the 330 P4 getting hooned back in 2014, and you might be surprised to find out that the V12 animal can be very forgiving on the track.

Ferrari 330 P4 Ferrari rendering stanced
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our FERRARI Testdrives:

FERRARI 458 Speciale76
FERRARI California70
FERRARI F12 Berlinetta91
FERRARI FF on Jebel Hafeet Mountain Road91
FERRARI 458 Italia86
FERRARI FF 91
FERRARI 458 Spider85