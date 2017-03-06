Jay Kay and Ramsay's LaFerraris Star in Ferrari Museum Exhibit

The "Driving with the Stars" exhibition officially opened a few days ago at the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena. It will stay open throughout the year and is the perfect place to see Prancing Horses that have been or are currently owned by the rich and famous.





The exhibition opening was attended by Ferrari President and CEO Sergio Marchionne Vice Presidents of Ferrari John Elkann and Piero Ferrari, and of the Major of the City of Modena, Gian Carlo Muzzarelli.In our mind, the biggest celebrity of all is the museum itself, because it's built in the house where Enzo Ferrari was born in 1898. The zone where his father Alfredo had his office at the start of the last century is now home to the Museum of Ferrari Engines.The new exhibition that will be open all year is like a tribute to those individuals in the world of entertainment, culture or business who have shared values with the Prancing Horse brand. In past decades, Ferrari had to be really discreet with the names of its clients, never releasing them to the public. But now, owning the most expensive hypercar or the fastest supercar gives a sense of pride even to celebrities.Ferrari is a brand that inspires loyalty, and many actors and musicians are famously dedicated to the Maranello cars. The easiest car to recognize is, of course, the green LaFerrari belonging to Jay Kay. It made its debut a few years ago during the Goodwood Festival of Speed and became instantly recognizable. But we are surprised Kay wants to spend a whole year with his baby, which was recently spotted driving in the secret EV mode. Celebrity chef and source of memes Gordon Ramsay is another famous Ferrari fan. His contribution to the gallery is a pearl white LaFerrari Aperta. The one to its left is Eric Clapton's one-off Ferrari 458 SP12 . However, to my eyes, that looks like a mockup of the real deal.Each of the Ferraris on display is a revival of the era in which it iconic status alongside its driver. The 1948 166 MM, for example, is a symbol of the atmosphere of one of the most grueling races in history, the Mille Miglia. And did you know Luciano Pavarotti had a Ferrari too? An F40 no less.