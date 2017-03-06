autoevolution

Adam Carolla’s Lamborghini 350 GT Heading To Auction

 
Exceptionally few automakers have that certain something about them as much as Lamborghini does. The Miura may have made Lamborghini the supercar maker it is today, but then again, the Italian company’s fortune started with the 350 GT grand tourer.
Presented in March 1964 at the Geneva Motor Show, production of the 350 GT started in May of that year. Designed as a rival to the best Ferrari could come up with at that moment in time, the 350 GT is a rare bird. 120, maybe 135 units were built, then the 350 GT was replaced by the 400 GT 2+2.

This is one of those cars, and wouldn’t you know, it is offered at auction by the peeps over at RM Sotheby’s, as part of the Adam Carolla collection. Yes, that Adam Carolla known for his love of classic cars. Just to name a few of his babies, with an emphasis on Lamborghini, it should be mentioned Mr. Carolla owns or has owned two Miuras, two 400 GTs, an Islero, and this fellow here.

Estimated to fetch anything between $600,000 to $750,000, this blast from the past presents itself in tip-top condition. With fewer than 37,300 miles from new, the 3.5-liter V12 engine still has lots of life left in it. Speaking of the powerplant, it was a man going by the name of Giotto Bizzarrini who designed it. Yes, that particular Bizzarrini from the Night of the Long Knives.”

Six Weber 40 DCOE two-barrel carbs feed the engine with fuel and air, amounting to an output of 270 horsepower. Mated to a five-speed manual transmission, the Bizzarrini-designed motor can thrust the 350 GT to 158 mph (254 km/h) on full song. The Salisbury differential, four-wheel independent suspension, and servo-assisted disc brakes are other go-faster highlights.

On an ending note, this particular Lamborghini 350 GT from 1955 is featured in a Gucci commercial directed by and starring James Franco.

