Tokyo Police Shuts Down Underground Drifters' Meet with Massive Roadblocks

One might wonder why a group of Tokyo drifters and non-sliding car aficionados couldn't wait for this year's edition of the Tokyo Auto Show and had to organize an underground meet one night before the event kicked off.





The Japanese enthusiasts got together on the evening of January 12, with the meet taking place inside an underground car park in the Odaiba, Tokyo Bay's artificial island.



YouTuber noriyaro, who constantly



It didn't take long for the Wangan Police to enter the underground parking and shut down the event. The drivers were obviously reluctant to leave the arena, but they were eventually persuaded to exit the parking.



Fortunately for the juicy bit of the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, many of the drivers who had attended the event decided to get together at the Nikko Circuit for a drifting session later in the month.



The camera aficionado once again joined them, which is how we end up with the tons of sideways action in this clip. The video features both exterior and in-cabin scenes, so, if you happen to be among those who use such clips to source new slip angle moves, this footage might just float your boat.



Nevertheless, those of you who have an issue with stanced vehicles, such as the



The answer obviously had to do with the joy these gear heads experience when getting together in a car park, but not everybody in the city was as happy about the unofficial event as those who attended it.The Japanese enthusiasts got together on the evening of January 12, with the meet taking place inside an underground car park in the Odaiba, Tokyo Bay's artificial island.YouTuber noriyaro, who constantly delivers adventures from the Land of the Rising Sun, attended the meet. From the very moment the vlogger arrived at the meet, he had a difficult time reaching the parking lot, due to the hefty police road blocks surrounding the area.It didn't take long for the Wangan Police to enter the underground parking and shut down the event. The drivers were obviously reluctant to leave the arena, but they were eventually persuaded to exit the parking.Fortunately for the juicy bit of the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, many of the drivers who had attended the event decided to get together at the Nikko Circuit for a drifting session later in the month.The camera aficionado once again joined them, which is how we end up with the tons of sideways action in this clip. The video features both exterior and in-cabin scenes, so, if you happen to be among those who use such clips to source new slip angle moves, this footage might just float your boat.Nevertheless, those of you who have an issue with stanced vehicles, such as the ND Miata in the clip below, might have to prepare for an unpleasant sight.