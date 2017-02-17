Secret Japanese "Sanpatsu" Street Drifting Demonstrated on Nikko Circuit

Japanese drifters have plenty of aces up their sleeves, moves that allow them to pull jaw-dropping slip angles on the country's narrow roads. However, Japan also has certain wide roads, built to prevent trucks from struggling traffic. Well, as you can imagine, the local sliders have come up with a dancing scheme that's specifically tailored to this kind of environment.





It all started out as a secret movement that took over the streets, one called Sanpatsu, which can be roughly translated into "three movements". The authorities eventually decided to prevent any consequences that might be associated with all the tire marks the sideways drivers left behind, so they placed barriers in strategic locations, preventing the steering wheel bearers from doing their thing.However, by that point, Sanpatsu had become a thing - as a drifter, who wouldn't want to be able to pull stunts in a straight line?As such, the country's drifters now use the flick-involving movement on the track. And we're here to bring you an example of this, one that comes from the Nikko Circuit. The event seen here featured street drifters who were invited to put their skills to track use.YouTuber noriyaro, who always knows how to deliver a good time thanks to sharing adventures from the Land of the Rising Sun, has recently visited the track and decided to share his adventure with us.The vlogger sometimes grabs the wheel himself, but this was one of the occasions that saw him sticking to the camera. Regardless, we get a clear view of the action, with the Sanpatsu stunts being pulled on the circuit's main straight. Head over to the play button below to check out the tire-slashing action - you should know that the drifters' track stints weren't without their errors, but we can regard each failed slide as an opportunity to learn.