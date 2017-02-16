autoevolution

Bentley Bentayga Becomes Winter Drift Car In Swiss Alps, Pulls Meaty W12 Slides

 
Throwing a glance at the Bentley Bentayga's spec sheet reveals plenty of reasons for which the Crewe vehicle. wouldn't make a proper drifting machine.
We're not even talking about the obvious bits, such as the weight or the ground clearance here. Instead, we're refering to the details such as the 60:40 (front-:rear) torque split of the high-riding Bentley.

So don't expect to see a Bentayga that has been gifted with a hydraulic handbrake anytime soon. Insteas, we're here to show you the next best thing, namely a factory stock incarnation of the lavish SUV that has been put to slip angle work over in the Swiss Alps.

The W12 monster was used for sideways demonstrations during the Pirelli Winter Experience that took place in Sankt Moritz earlier this month.

Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you can see the behemoth dancing on snow and ice. Aside for the obvious exterior scenes, the clip includes moments captured from inside the vehicle, with the latter allowing you to see the ratio between steering and throttle inputs.

Given the 600 hp peak output of the SUV, the driver steps on the throttle as if a kitten would be sleeping underneath it, while threating the steering wheel as a workout device.

Due to the monstous inertia of the contraption, as well as the tech details mentioned above, pulling serious slip angles in the Bentayga is hard work - the driver has to play the weight transfer card, throwing the monster from one side to the other.

Even with Bentley's dedication to deliver its trademark low-end torque, the twin-turbo nature of the W16 mill means the driver must also pay special attention to the non-linear power delivery.

Then again, we wouldn't be too worried about anybody accepting the noble task of drifting a Bentley Bentayga...

