C2 Chevrolet Corvette Drift Car Rendered as Big Block Offender

P.S.: If you think this is offensive, you should check out the real-world 1968 Corvette drag racer in the gallery to your right, since the C3 comes with Drivers who enjoy replacing the windshield with the side window seems to have a think for unholly projects, so, to be honest, we're wondering how was it possible for an icon such as the C2 Chevrolet Corvette to escape getting the drift car treatment so far.For now, we can show you a rendering on the topic, one that comes from digital artist Javier Oquendo . Compared to what we've seen in other renderings coming from the depths of the world wide web, the transformation we have here can be labeled as a moderate one.To give you an example of what a brutal render means, we'll remind you of the time when we talked about a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the PDK kind, that had been chopped in order to become a drag racer. As expected, the Zuffenhausen machine also lost its 4.0-liter V8 in favor of a Chevy V8.As for the tech changes required for a vehicle that wants to be taken seriously on the sideways scene, the main active ingredients have to do with a steering setup that offers the extreme angles required to work with the monstrous throttle steering maneuvers that serve as the basis of the discipline.Then there's the hydraulic handbrake - it's always amusing to imagine drifters having to work with mechanical handbrakes, as everybody would have one arm considerably larger than the other, as well as tons of blisters on their palms.It seems the cage needed to protect the driver in case a maneuver goes south is already present, so all this Chevy would need in order to start drifting is a courageous driver.P.S.: If you think this is offensive, you should check out the real-world 1968 Corvette drag racer in the gallery to your right, since the C3 comes with diesel power