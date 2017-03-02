autoevolution

Kia Puts The Stinger Through Its Paces At -35 Degrees Celsius

 
2 Mar 2017, 10:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The MOBIS Winter Test Proving Ground in Arjeplog, Sweden, is the go-to place to test a vehicle’s resistance to cold weather. Being the sort of area where -35°C is not exactly unusual, the Swedish Lapland also has the makings of a hooning wonderland.
Kia, for example, is the kind of brand we normally associate with cheap, reliable means of personal transportation. Not anymore, though. The advent of the Stinger grand tourer is the cue that Kia has its eyes on moving on up in the automotive food chain. It’s no wonder, then, that the fastback sedan is being fine-tuned for sub-zero conditions on the icy surface of a frozen lake.

And look at it dance in perfect tune with the person located between the steering wheel and driver’s seat. It’s no wonder the rear- and all-wheel-drive Stinger is able to hold its own on low-grip surfaces like these, though.

Ever since it was revealed in the flesh at the 2017 Detroit Motor Show, the automaker made it crystal clear that handling isn’t a commodity, but a defining characteristic of the Stinger. On that note, former chief engineer of BMW M, Albert Biermann, is tasked with making the Stinger nice to drive.

But beyond its bang-up handling dynamics, the Stinger also promises to seat five people in comfort. Based on the attention to detail given to the cabin, Kia sure isn’t boasting without some rock-solid evidence to support that commitment. For those who plan on racking up the miles in cross-country trips, the Stinger can be had with a frugal yet punchy 2.2-liter turbo diesel.

Customers willing to exchange fuel economy for better performance have two engines to choose from. The first is a 2.0-liter turbo with 255 PS (252 horsepower) and 353 Nm (260 lb-ft) from 1,400 to 4,000 rpm. Then there’s the top-shelf 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6, a unit that cranks out 370 PS (365 horsepower) and 510 Nm (376 lb-ft) from 1,300 to 4,500 rpm. With the latter powerhouse, the 2018 Kia Stinger hits 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds.

2018 Kia Stinger drifting Kia Stinger grand tourer Kia V6 sedan
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our KIA Testdrives:

2017 Kia Sportage75
2015 Kia Soul EV74
2015 Kia K90077
KIA Venga 57
KIA Soul 57
KIA Cee'd Facelift 60
KIA Cee'd 58