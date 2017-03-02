Kia Puts The Stinger Through Its Paces At -35 Degrees Celsius

The MOBIS Winter Test Proving Ground in Arjeplog, Sweden, is the go-to place to test a vehicle’s resistance to cold weather. Being the sort of area where -35°C is not exactly unusual, the Swedish Lapland
also has the makings of a hooning wonderland.
Kia, for example, is the kind of brand we normally associate with cheap, reliable means of personal transportation
. Not anymore, though. The advent of the Stinger grand tourer is the cue that Kia has its eyes on moving on up in the automotive food chain. It’s no wonder, then, that the fastback sedan is being fine-tuned for sub-zero conditions on the icy surface of a frozen lake.
And look at it dance in perfect tune with the person located between the steering wheel and driver’s seat. It’s no wonder the rear- and all-wheel-drive Stinger is able to hold its own on low-grip surfaces like these, though.
Ever since it was revealed in the flesh at the 2017 Detroit Motor Show
, the automaker made it crystal clear that handling isn’t a commodity, but a defining characteristic of the Stinger. On that note, former chief engineer of BMW M, Albert Biermann, is tasked with making the Stinger nice to drive.
But beyond its bang-up handling dynamics, the Stinger also promises to seat five people in comfort. Based on the attention to detail given to the cabin, Kia sure isn’t boasting without some rock-solid evidence to support that commitment. For those who plan on racking up the miles in cross-country trips, the Stinger can be had with a frugal yet punchy 2.2-liter turbo diesel
.
Customers willing to exchange fuel economy for better performance have two engines to choose from. The first is a 2.0-liter turbo with 255 PS (252 horsepower) and 353 Nm (260 lb-ft) from 1,400 to 4,000 rpm. Then there’s the top-shelf 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6, a unit that cranks out 370 PS (365 horsepower) and 510 Nm (376 lb-ft) from 1,300 to 4,500 rpm. With the latter powerhouse, the 2018 Kia Stinger
hits 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds.