Two Guys, One Car Is a Double-Driver Subaru BRZ Drifting Attempt Gone Nasty

 
22 Feb 2017, 18:03 UTC
One of the assets of the Toyobaru is that the modern-day AE 86 is incredibly easy to slide. So, for the ever-increasing stakes on the drifting scene, putting a Toyota GT 86 or a Subaru BRZ through its sideways paces doesn't mean all that much nowadays.
But what if two drivers try to slide the rear-wheel-drive machine at the same time? The answer to this question, which clearly comes from the nobody-asked realm, was recently delivered in the UK.

That's where autocar decided to pull such an adventure using one of its editors, along with stunt driver Mauro Calo - you might be familiar with the steering wheel wielder thanks to his Top Gear moments (we are talking about the now-old TG format), which went from tire-burning moments to jumps inside contraptions as wild as a Lamborghini Huracan.

Armed with the classic closed course, the duo set off to drift the hell out of the boxer hero. And since the Toyobaru is the world's smallest four-seater coupe, it seemed like the two wouldn't have to go through too much effort in terms of the cabin arrangement.

And this is where the video editing needs to be given proper credit, as this clip makes it feel like it's more difficult to fit two men inside the BRZ, if they wish to sit on separate rows, rather than to have them drift it.

One of the two took care of the steering wheel work, while the other operated the throttle with the help of a... stick.

The first challenge the duo engaged in saw the Subaru BRZ attempting to run circles around a cone. Subsequently, the task moved on to pulling a figure-eight drift.

The conclusion of this tire-smoking adventure? The BRZ is so good at slip angle shenanigans that it can basically drift itself, right?

