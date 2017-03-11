Dismantled Ferrari 458 with Broken Nose Goes Street Drifting in Florida

What do you do when you're a YouTuber who has invested a lot of money and passion into a Ferrari for promoting your channel and the thing gets crashed? You take it out on the streets in dismantled form for a drifting session, of course.





And many fans of the extreme Fezza (more on that below) were sad to see the mid-engined beast had been involved in a crash. The accident, which took place a few months ago, ruined the front end of the 458, confining the supercar to the garage.



Well, Damon, the vlogger behind the said label, is now back behind the wheel, as he decided to take the 458 for a drifting session over in Jacksonville, Florida.



Now, before moving any further, we have two main questions to answer: yes, the front end did need a little radiator work for the car to be drivable and no, the doors weren't affected by accident, having been removed for the fun of it.



We'll remind you that this



You might wonder who the 458 ended up moving from California to Florida. Well, the V8 beast traded hands in the process and is now owned by a company who will rebuild it.



Damon explains the process in the second piece of footage below and the fun part is that the YouTuber still won't let us know if he aims to welcome the thing back into his garage once it gets fixed.



P.S.: Please keep in mind that stunts such as the ones you're about to see might not seem all that cool to everybody and people wearing a uniform could have a... special opinion on the matter.







Those of you tuned into the vlogging world might be familiar with Daily Driven Exotics' Ferrari 458 , since the channel was basically built around the Prancing Horse.And many fans of the extreme Fezza (more on that below) were sad to see the mid-engined beast had been involved in a crash. The accident, which took place a few months ago, ruined the front end of the 458, confining the supercar to the garage.Well, Damon, the vlogger behind the said label, is now back behind the wheel, as he decided to take the 458 for a drifting session over in Jacksonville, Florida.Now, before moving any further, we have two main questions to answer: yes, the front end did need a little radiator work for the car to be drivable and no, the doors weren't affected by accident, having been removed for the fun of it.We'll remind you that this Ferrari packs tons of custom work, mixing a Liberty Walk widebody kit with Ferrari exterior and interior bits that come from the GT3 racing realm.You might wonder who the 458 ended up moving from California to Florida. Well, the V8 beast traded hands in the process and is now owned by a company who will rebuild it.Damon explains the process in the second piece of footage below and the fun part is that the YouTuber still won't let us know if he aims to welcome the thing back into his garage once it gets fixed.P.S.: Please keep in mind that stunts such as the ones you're about to see might not seem all that cool to everybody and people wearing a uniform could have a... special opinion on the matter.