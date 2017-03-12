autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

On This Day: Ferrari Celebrates 70 Years Since Its First Car Was Made

 
12 Mar 2017, 13:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Auto Events
Ferrari is a brand that does not need an introduction to anyone, and its products are a subject of fascination to millions worldwide.
It all started in a small factory in Maranello, Italy, when the first car to bear the Ferrari name, the 125 S, was first fired up and left the facility on March 12, 1947. Enzo Ferrari, the racing driver that started the company, was at the wheel of the car that had his name on its back.

Ferrari has decided to mark this special anniversary with a series of events to commemorate the creation of its first car. They have even made a special video that features the re-enactment of the first car to have the “Cavallino Rampante” on its hood. If you have not figured out what that means, it stands for “Prancing Horse” in Italian, naturally.

The Italian brand will have the 125 S drive through the factory gates on Via Abetone Inferiore, and it will symbolically hand over the baton of the company’s legacy to the LaFerrari Aperta.

Ferrari’s first model, the 125 S, had a 12 cylinder engine that was developed by Gioacchino Colombo, Luigi Bazzi, and Giuseppe Busso. The latter is also tied with the history of Alfa Romeo, where there was a line of V6 engines that are affectionately carrying his name.

Less than three months after it left the factory, the Ferrari 125 S won its first race, on May 20, 1947, with Franco Cortese at the wheel. He won the Rome Grand Prix with an average speed of 88.5 km/h. Other five victories followed in the same year, and the most notable of them had Tazio Nuvolari at the wheel during the Parma Grand Prix.

Over the course of this year, Ferrari will celebrate its 70th Anniversary with the LaFerrari Aperta, which will be present in over 60 countries. Various events will be organized under the motto of “Driven by Emotion.”

The company has created a dedicated website, www.ferrari70.com, which went online today, to celebrate the pivotal moments and individuals that helped Ferrari establish its position.
Ferrari anniversary enzo ferrari Maranello Ferrari 125 S Ferrari LaFerrari laferrari aperta
press release
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our FERRARI Testdrives:

FERRARI 458 Speciale76
FERRARI California70
FERRARI F12 Berlinetta91
FERRARI FF on Jebel Hafeet Mountain Road91
FERRARI 458 Italia86
FERRARI FF 91
FERRARI 458 Spider85