On This Day: Ferrari Celebrates 70 Years Since Its First Car Was Made

Ferrari
is a brand that does not need an introduction to anyone, and its products are a subject of fascination to millions worldwide.
It all started in a small factory in Maranello, Italy, when the first car to bear the Ferrari name, the 125 S, was first fired up and left the facility on March 12, 1947. Enzo Ferrari, the racing driver that started the company, was at the wheel of the car that had his name on its back.
Ferrari has decided to mark this special anniversary with a series of events to commemorate the creation of its first car. They have even made a special video that features the re-enactment of the first car to have the “Cavallino Rampante” on its hood. If you have not figured out what that means, it stands for “Prancing Horse” in Italian, naturally.
The Italian brand will have the 125 S
drive through the factory gates on Via Abetone Inferiore, and it will symbolically hand over the baton of the company’s legacy to the LaFerrari Aperta.
Ferrari’s first model, the 125 S, had a 12 cylinder engine that was developed by Gioacchino Colombo, Luigi Bazzi, and Giuseppe Busso. The latter is also tied with the history of Alfa Romeo, where there was a line of V6 engines that are affectionately carrying his name.
Less than three months after it left the factory, the Ferrari 125 S won its first race, on May 20, 1947, with Franco Cortese at the wheel. He won the Rome Grand Prix with an average speed of 88.5 km/h. Other five victories followed in the same year, and the most notable of them had Tazio Nuvolari at the wheel during the Parma Grand Prix.
Over the course of this year, Ferrari will celebrate its 70th Anniversary with the LaFerrari Aperta
, which will be present in over 60 countries. Various events will be organized under the motto of “Driven by Emotion.”
The company has created a dedicated website, www.ferrari70.com
, which went online today, to celebrate the pivotal moments and individuals that helped Ferrari establish its position.