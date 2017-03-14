autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Widebody Ferrari F40 Rendered as Le Mans Racecar Looks Like a Prancing Whale

 
14 Mar 2017, 17:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
There are enough enthusiasts out there who will be offended by the widebody Ferrari render above. Did we say "widebody"? Given the fat look of the Fezza, this seems like an understatement, so perhaps the uber-widebody label is more fitting for the virtual contraption.
Purists getting ofended over such pixel pieces might be a real trend on the world wide web and yet this doesn't make things less ironic - the sheer idea that a render created during a lunch break could cause serious trouble is enough to generate smiles.

That's right, the young British artist behind this render likes to come up with such stunts on his lunch breaks. We're talking about Khyzyl Saleem, whose works we've featured on many previous occasions. For one thing, this is far from the pixel wielder's first F40 adventure.

"Today's lunch fun, a partial Group C inspired F40. Not to everybodies taste (which is impossible anyway haha), but it was a fun experiment for me nonetheless," the artist explains on his Facebook page.Now, about the Group C adventures that swept aficionados off their feet back in the day
It's worth mentioning that, back in the late 1980s, Group C racing matched Formula One in terms of popularity. And with the top racecars in the class hitting as much as 250 km/h on Le Mans' Mulsanne straight, no further explanation is needed.

The younger part of our audience might be surprised to find out that, while Ferrari wasn't among the carmakers that engaged in the Group C adventure, the 1985 season saw a Lamborghini competing - the privateer-built Countach QVX had ditched the factory chassis, but its V12 heart was linked to the mill of the Raging Bull.

So while the F40 was built between 1987 and 1992, the twin-turbo halo car had nothing to do with Group C racing. Until now, that is...
Ferrari F40 Ferrari rendering
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our FERRARI Testdrives:

FERRARI 458 Speciale76
FERRARI California70
FERRARI F12 Berlinetta91
FERRARI FF on Jebel Hafeet Mountain Road91
FERRARI 458 Italia86
FERRARI FF 91
FERRARI 458 Spider85