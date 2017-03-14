Widebody Ferrari F40 Rendered as Le Mans Racecar Looks Like a Prancing Whale

There are enough enthusiasts out there who will be offended by the widebody Ferrari render above. Did we say "widebody"? Given the fat look of the Fezza, this seems like an understatement, so perhaps the uber-widebody label is more fitting for the virtual contraption.





So while the F40 was built between 1987 and 1992, the twin-turbo halo car had nothing to do with Group C racing. Until now, that is... Purists getting ofended over such pixel pieces might be a real trend on the world wide web and yet this doesn't make things less ironic - the sheer idea that a render created during a lunch break could cause serious trouble is enough to generate smiles.That's right, the young British artist behind this render likes to come up with such stunts on his lunch breaks. We're talking about Khyzyl Saleem, whose works we've featured on many previous occasions. For one thing, this is far from the pixel wielder's first F40 adventure "Today's lunch fun, a partial Group C inspired F40. Not to everybodies taste (which is impossible anyway haha), but it was a fun experiment for me nonetheless," the artist explains on his Facebook page.It's worth mentioning that, back in the late 1980s, Group C racing matched Formula One in terms of popularity. And with the top racecars in the class hitting as much as 250 km/h on Le Mans' Mulsanne straight, no further explanation is needed.The younger part of our audience might be surprised to find out that, while Ferrari wasn't among the carmakers that engaged in the Group C adventure, the 1985 season saw a Lamborghini competing - the privateer-built Countach QVX had ditched the factory chassis, but its V12 heart was linked to the mill of the Raging Bull.So while the F40 was built between 1987 and 1992, the twin-turbo halo car had nothing to do with Group C racing. Until now, that is...