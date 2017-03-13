Marchionne: Some People Buy Lamborghinis Because They Can't Get A Ferrari

Sergio Marchionne
, the CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, stated that the exclusivity of the Ferrari brand leads to people being left out.
Mr. Marchionne thinks that those people, and others, buy Lamborghini models because of not being on the list for a Ferrari
. Marchionne’s statement was made during an interview with the Brits at Car Magazine
, and his affirmation was as blunt as he has accustomed
the press.
However, it did get us thinking about some things, and we cannot help but wonder if some of people who get rejected by Ferrari end up waiting another year or if they buy a Lamborghini
instead. To be fair, Marchionne underlined his respect for Stefano Domenicali, Lamborghini's CEO and former Ferrari F1 team principal, before mentioning the Sant'Agata brand.
While some of his logic makes sense, Marchionne refrained from providing figures or statistics regarding potential Ferrari customers who buy Lamborghini cars because they could not get a spot on "Maranello’s list."
The latter refers to the limited production numbers of Ferrari models, which are intentionally restricted to preserve exclusivity. Ferrari will build more cars this year than it did last year, but “probably less than 8,500
.”
Sergio Marchionne admitted that the waiting list for some models made by Ferrari
is long, and he has met some people who did not get the cars they wanted. The CEO of FCA said this is the worst thing that a company can do to a customer, but we disagree on that matter.
Other key points of Marchionne’s statement involved the company’s plans for not offering a manual gearbox again, and keeping the V12 engine aspirated for as long as possible. In the latter case, Marchionne promised that the next step is “two years away, just wait
.”
The CEO of FCA is referring to a hybridized Ferrari
with a naturally aspirated V12, which should reach the market in 2019. Ferrari also plans to explore new sectors of the market, but the company will never build a car that is not desired on the market. This part of the statement could be interpreted to refer to an SUV
, but do not get your hopes up on that.