Base Porsche Macan with 2.0-liter Turbo Sounds Angry with Armytrix Exhaust

 
16 Mar 2017, 23:59 UTC
While certain Porsche aficionados might still find this hard to believe, the Macan line-up kicks off with a turbo-four. The 252 hp base model packs a respectable punch (think 0 to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds), but we can't say the same when it comes to its aural abilities.
Fortunately, the aftermarket side of the industry is more than glad to assist the high-riding Porscha with delivering the decibel fest that should accompany any model wearing the Porsche crest.

And one of the developers that has inclided the four-pot Macan on its list is Armytrix. The Malaysian-based company produces some of the loudest exhausts in the world, so those in the market for a more vocal Macan have plenty of reasons to be excited.

"So, how does the two-liter Macan sound when gifted with Armytrix hardware?" we hear you asking. To answer the question, the developer has come up with the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

The clip offers us both a revving and dynamic perspective, so you'll get a respectable idea on the Porscha's newfound aural identity.

And since we're discussing screaming Macans, we can't help but talk about the other end of the line-up. You know, the void found above the Turbo.

Porsches have traditionally managed to top their class in terms of overall performance without being the most powerful in the lot, but it still feels like we'd need a more muscular model above the 440 hp Macan Turbo fitted with the Performance Package.

And the competition also seems to fuel the demand for a more powerful Macan at the top. It's enough to look at the 510 hp Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio to understand that. Oh, and let's not forget that the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 and the potential Range Rover Velar SVR could bring V8 power to the segment.

Fortunately, Zuffenhausen will fill the said void with the help of the Macan Facelift, which should arrive by next spring.

