Yellow-Sprinkled Porsche 911 R Looks Like a Smooth Operator

A post shared by Garage 26 (@garage26) on Mar 15, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT The R-flavored Neunelfer we have here is dressed in Silver, packing Black stripes for the top section, as well as for the sides. The tastefuly restrained color setup is adorned with a few touches of yellow, though, with these making a world of a difference.The traditional yellow calipers of the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) is matched by the "Porsche" letters on the doors.Judging by the lack of full bucket seats inside the car (the 911 R can be had with the 918 Spyder seats), this is a car that should spend its time on the road rather than inside a grage.This Porsche 911 R comes from Garage 26, a private car collection based in Miami.Now that the Geneva Motor Show has delivered the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 , which inherits the R's six-speed manual, plenty of aficionados have moved their attention to the 991.2 model.Since Zuffenhausen is only building 991 examples of the three-pedal special edition and the speculation market has caused prices to reach infuriating levels, aficionados are right to move their focus away from the exclusivity of the R and onto the new GT3, which comes with a MSRP of $143,600.Truth be told, the two Neunelfer flavors are a world apart in the eyes of die-hard Porschephilles and a collector would have no issue in owning both machines.