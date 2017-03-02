autoevolution

Range Rover Velar SVR Rendered as the Hot SUV You're Secretly Lusting For

 
2 Mar 2017, 15:45 UTC
by
If you feel you can't wait for the Geneva Motor Show to open its doors, you should see the way in which Land Rover executives are rubbing their hands in excitement at the thought of the Swiss venue holding the debut of the Range Rover Velar.
The newcomer finally helps the Brits fill in the gap between the Evoque and the Range Rover Sport, so the automaker's lavish Range Rover line-up will now truly look like a family.

And once the "normal" Velar hits the market, it's time to start dreaming about the extremely likely SVR version. With the new Rangie basically being a reimagined incarnation of the Jaguar F-Pace and the latter's SVR having recently been spied testing (again), it shouldn't take all that long until we get to see the the Range Rover Velar SVR prototypes deceiving us with their camouflage.

Speaking of the Velar that's set to make its debut in Geneva, the most powerful model will pack Jaguar Land Rover's 380 hp blown V6. And while its 5.3s time for the 0 to 60 mph sprint is respectable, there's clearly room in the line-up for a spicier model.

Until we get to see any SVR-related move on the automaker's side, we've decided to bring along the rendering above, which seems to be pretty accurate - pixel tip to Peisert Design for this image.

When it comes to the motivation of the Velar SVR, the most likely version seems to be JLR's supercharged 5.0-liter V8. While an eight-cylinder mill might seem like too much for this segment, we'll remind you that the yet-unreleased Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 / GLC 63 Coupe pair is expected to deliver around 500 ponies, using Affalterbach's twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8.

The Jaguar F-Pace should be the first that hits the market in SVR trim and we'll return with more info as soon as we get our hands on it.
