2018 DS 7 Crossback Revealed: First Photos and Specs of Premium French SUV

The model has already been seen in China, but Geneva marks its European debut, and the engine range has been re-configured to compete with the German automakers that dominate the market. The DS 7 Crossback measures 4.57 meters from sexy grille to curvacious bumper, aimed at the segment currently occupied by the BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Mercedes GLC-Class. However, it should be cheaper than all of those.We consider the DS 7 to be the first real model of the brand DS Automobiles, as the DS3 , DS4, and DS5 were all conceived under Citroen.At the front, the copper-coloredbears a strong resemblance to the DS Drive concept of 2014, while the rear has the same wide taillights as the DS E-Tense electric sportscar from last year's Geneva show. In that area, we'd also like to mention a resemblance to cars from Renault, especially the Megane.If you look at it as a rival for the powerful German models, you're probably not going to like the exterior. But as a slightly more expensive alternative to the Peugeot 5008, its charm shines through. The interior is like a crash course in French architectural design. Whichever one of the four interior ambiances you chose, the leather and dash have the same color. A gigantic screen jumps at you from the console, while the instrument cluster is also digitized. In both cases, you're dealing with 12 inches, but of different aspects and resolutions.The DS 7 is based on the EMP2 platform , like the Peugeot 3008 and 5008, Citroen C4 Picasso and Grand Picasso. However, it borrows the independent multi-link suspension from the Peugeot 508 for more dynamic handling.But that's nothing compared to the innovations in the engine department. From what we understand, the base unit will be a 1.5-litercodenamed DV5. It has a respectable 130 PS output, which is higher than the 1.6-liter it replaces. This engine will be paired exclusively to an eight-speed automatic, probably made by Aisin.For more power, the customer will also be able to opt for the 2.0 BlueHDI with 180 PS and 400 Nm of torque. Two gasoline engines will also arrive in the form of a base 1.3-liter Puretech with 130 PS and a 1.6 THP with either 180 or a slightly higher output than what we've grown accustomed to, 225 PS.Like the Peugeot 3008, the DS 7 Crossback will befor now. However, Grip Control will help you get out of some sticky situations.In 2019, the company is going to launch something called DS7 Crossback E-Tense, combining 200 horsepower from the 1.6-liter with two electric motors for a total of 300 PS. I personally don't think it's a good idea because they tried it before in the DS5 and 508 RXH, but they have to do it anyway.