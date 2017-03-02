Rusty Jaguar E-Type Could Fetch Up To GBP 44,000 At Auction

Love it or hate it, the Jaguar E-Type
is a staple of design and retro-fueled performance. Abiding by the company’s slogan of grace, space, and pace, the E-Type shoots up in value with every passing year, especially the highly coveted Series 1 model.
But here’s the thing. A 1963 3.8 Coupe with one owner from new and with fewer than 60,000 miles on the odo is selling for £175,000 nowadays. A tip-top example of the breed, that is. The decaying 1962 3.8 Coupe pictured above, on the other hand, is slated to be auctioned off for anything between £38,000 to £44,000. For the unassuming eye, that’s a mind-boggling amount of pounds sterling, but for a collector with a keen eye, it's a godsend.
Classic Car Auctions
will handle the sale of the pictured rust bucket, which boasts a condition score of 2 out of 135. Yes, I'm afraid that's a big fat two. CCA underlines, however, that the 3.8-liter inline-six’s number is a match with the chassis number. On a different note, the old-school leaping cat is equipped with non-matching Moss synchromesh-less transmission.
Chassis 282 is believed to have had two owners. The first acquired the XKE in April 1962 and owned it until November 1997. Since then, the Jag was put in storage. Despite its terrible condition, CCA suggests “a serious project but could be very worthwhile.”
Oh, and it flaunts a Jaguar
Heritage Certificate.
The fixed-head model is missing some glass and the radiator, whereas the rust has had its way with parts of the underbody and many other whatnots. The worn paintwork further reveals that Opalescent Blue is the original color of the car, which was at some point changed to white. The hood and right door, on the other hand, were replaced at some point in time with red units.
For a sports car that was left untouched for 20 years, it could be worse. Even in this state, it seems that there’s plenty of life left in this blast from the past. All this E-Type needs is a befitting owner, a passionate guy who isn’t afraid to get some elbow grease and take this baby back to its former glory.