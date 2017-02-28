Bremont Pays Tribute To The Jaguar Lightweight E-Type With The MKII Chronograph

Wrist watches are the reflection of two things: the wearer’s personality and the watchmaker’s heritage. Bremont is one such company, and its new MKII Chronograph is a timepiece that symbolizes the spirit and virtues of an old-school Jaguar racecar
.
The year was 1963 when the Lightweight E-Type upped the ante in the glorious world of British racing cars. Described by Jaguar-ophiles as “GTO killer"
for its sheer get-up-and-go compared to the era’s greatest racing cars, the Lightweight E-Type is an overly expensive commodity in this day and age. Even as a Continuation Series
, the Lightweight E-Type costs $1.5 million.
The Bremont MKII Chronograph, meanwhile, costs just €5,295, be it with a white or a black-finish dial. Compared to the older model, this one features a redesigned internal tachymeter dial ring whose purpose is to measure speed. How Jaguar-ish is that? Then there is the detailing of timepiece, which is inspired by two Lightweights that competed in the 12 Hours of Sebring
.
“Bremont has enjoyed a very special relationship with Jaguar over the years. Nick and myself have always loved the old E-types and were thrilled to be a part of the Lightweight story in 2014 when Jaguar completed the production run of these 18 original racing cars from the ‘60s,”
explains Giles English, the co-founder of the Henley-on-Thames-based watchmaker. “The Sebring has such a lovely story in its own right, having won its class in 1963, so [it] seemed a natural source of inspiration for our new MKII release.”
The watch presents itself with a 43-millimeter polished stainless steel case. The Jaguar logo is integrated above the six o’clock position, whereas the hour markings mirror the style of the E-Type
’s gauge numerals. Those who know their Jags well will further notice a red line on the 60-minute counter, which is a tribute to the first-generation E-Type’s Smiths-branded rev counter.
A BE-50AE automatic movement enables Bremont's new watch to fulfill the duties of a chronograph, featuring two smaller dials finished in black.