Yard Built Yamaha XSR700 By Rough Crafts Is A Two-Faced Beast

Lining up to kick-off 2017 in true custom style, Yamaha's Yard Built
program returns to the workshops of Taiwanese master builder Winston Yeh of Rough Crafts fame. And its customized XSR700 project is gorgeous.
Without cutting or welding the frame, Winston was free to work his signature style on the punchy, middleweight XSR700
and the result is not one, but two amazing bikes. The simple replaceable kits created by the shop can transform the bike in either The Corsa Scorcher cafe racer or The Soil Scorpion scrambler variant.
"I found myself having a hard time deciding should I go with clip-ons and make it a cafe racer, or with flat bars and make it a tracker, that's where the idea came in: why not make the shaping as a body kit, and customers can use their own idea to mix and match suspension, wheels, brakes, handlebars, to build the bike they want?" Winston explained.
To make the kit as versatile as possible, he designed a set of triple trees that can run a set of YZF-R1 forks along with the R1 axle, brakes, and wheels. He also went to the Shark Factory for an X2E fully adjustable remote control digital suspension to switch the settings for road or dirt on the fly.
The cafe racer version of the build features ultra lightweight carbon fiber wheels from Rotobox and clip-ons from Gilles Tooling, an Akrapovi titanium tail pipe for the YZF-R1 wraps up the performance side.
For the scrambler version, he went with lightweight forged wheels from Wukawa Industry Co., a handmade flat bar, and an Akrapovic titanium XSR700 high pipe modified to be a tracker style.
Finally, the Faster XSR body kit itself was made with full carbon fiber mono body with a smaller aluminum tank underneath. It is a bolt-on piece with no need to modify anything and was fabricated by MS Pro.