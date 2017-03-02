2018 Range Rover Velar Is a No-Holds-Barred Luxury SUV

Since Jaguar Land Rover
was acquired by Tata Motors, Range Rover kept on reinventing itself without making any dramatic changes to the recipe. The Velar is, basically, more of the same, but with a peculiar twist in regard to the matter of interior design.
Targeting the likes of the Porsche Macan
, though closer in size to the BMW X5
, the 2018 Range Rover Velar is seriously pretty for what it is. The slim headlights, the flush deployable door handles, the burnished copper detailing here and there, the hunkered-down profile, it is every bit as clean-cut and athletic as one would expect a Range Rover of this shape and size to be.
Then you then into the cabin and goodness gracious, how times have changed. Every trim level and engine comes as standard with all those three displays, consisting of two 10-inch touchscreens for infotainment and vehicle settings, and a 5.0-inch TFT between twin-analog dials. From the SE trim level above, the Velar
's instrument cluster morphs into a 12.3-inch TFT.
Besides the futuristic aspect of the interior, capacitive steering wheel buttons included, the newest member of the family also plays the luxury card like it owns the place. Be it Windsor Leather upholstery or Carbon Fiber Copper weave trim, passengers are well catered for by the interior appointments.
Now the time has come to talk oily bits, and as expected, all engines come as standard in conjunction with a ZF 8HP eight-speed auto. At the lowermost part of the range, the Velar has a 2.0-liter turbo diesel with 180 PS on tap. Then there’s a turbo four-pot slotted right above it in the range, packing 247 PS and sufficient get-up-and-go from just 1,200 rpm. At the very top, there’s a 3.0-liter V6 with a supercharged strapped onto it, which is crankin’ 380 PS.
Land Rover is still keeping its lips shut about a rumored plug-in hybrid powertrain enhanced by an Ingenium four-banger, but give the British automaker some time and it will all be revealed at the right moment in time. On a similar note, the automaker is mum about the prospect of shoehorning a supercharged V8 under the hood, but don’t forget on what platform the Velar rides. It’s the iQ[Al] from the Jaguar F-Pace, which will soon get the AJ-V8
On the subject of price, Range Rover will launch the Velar this summer/fall with the sticker reading $49,900 in the U.S and £44,830 in the UK. In Europe, the Velar will start from €56,400 (Germany). For more detailed information on the bite-the-back-of-your-hand gorgeous Range Rover Velar, the following release and PDF featuring the technical specifications are yours for the taking.
