2018 Jaguar F-Type SVR Spied, Jaguar's First Super-SUV Gets Closer to Production

 
22 Feb 2017, 10:23 UTC ·
Jaguar is now on its way to introduce its first super-SUV, which will come in the form of the F-Type SVR. The high-riding velocity tool is no in the final phases of its development and you are now looking at the latest spyshots of the vehicle.
The regular F-Pace, is we may call it so, has become the quickest-selling Jaguar in the history of the brand, so it was only natural for the British automaker to bring us a range-topper for the crossover.

The most power F-Pace to date is the S model, which is animated by a supercharged V6 mill churning out 380 ponies. The SVR badge should receive Jaguar Land Rover's blown 5.0-liter V8, but the ground clearance-friendly Jag might not get the engine in its most potent form.

As such, we could expect the F-Pace SVR to pack under 550 hp. Saying it like that makes it sound like the newcomer will be less than a maniacal machine, but that's far from the truth.

A reasonable expectation would be a 500 hp output, one that will allow the vehicle's 0 to 60 mph sprint to sit at around four seconds.

With the German competition being as sharp as ever, Jaguar needs to make full use of its feline assets. As such, expect to receive an addictive mix involving an aggressive tune that will make the driving experience similar to a wildcat playtime session and a serenity-delivering mood that will surface once the driver decides to step off the gas.

Jaguar should gift us with the F-Type SVR by the end of the year, with the blown SUV set to land as a 2018 model.

This is also an excellent opportunity to remind you that, last fall, we saw the sprint-friendly crossover doing its thing on the Nurburgring - check out the clip below for a vivid reminder. Oh, and by the way, we wouldn't trust that partially-muffled aural experience delivered by the prototype.

jaguar f-pace svr Jaguar F-Pace jaguar SUV crossover spyshots
 
