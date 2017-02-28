2018 Ford Expedition Takes Rear-Seat Entertainment One Step Further

As you might have heard by now, Ford
has an all-new SUV in the offing for 2018. The fourth generation of the Expedition is more than the sum of its parts, though. In terms of infotainment, for example, the Expedition has a neat trick under its sleeve.
That trick, believe it or not, is a streaming feature for live cable and satellite television. The system is dubbed EVO and it was developed by the peeps over at VOXX Hirschmann. Consisting of two 8.0-inch monitors with touch buttons integrated into the front headrests, EVO's SingPlayer is the centerpiece.
SingPlayer allows rear occupants to connect to a home-based Slingbox to watch TV. Craig Patterson, the brand marketing manager for the Expedition, explains: “This entertainment system creates an entirely new viewing experience in the vehicle. It brings the smart TV experience to Expedition.”
For a long trip with the kids
, the Expedition’s EVO system is a godsend.
Other than TV, the rear-seat entertainment system is furthered by HDMI, USB, SD, and a DVD player. Android
phone users can stream content from their devices via Miracast. Those rolling with iOS have SmartStream functionality.
Two wireless headsets and two remote control round are included with the system, as is a Wi-Fi hotspot with a range of 50 feet. It’s a seriously wicked setup when you think about it, which is why EVO won’t come cheap. Pricing for this optional extra isn’t available at the present moment, though. Heck, not even the 2018 model year of the Ford Expedition
has a price yet.
Slated to arrive at dealers in the fall of 2017, the Expedition has two variants to pride itself on: a regular wheelbase model and a longer variant christened Expedition Max. Under the skin, the only engine-transmission combo Ford has in store for the full-sized SUV
consists of a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6
connected to a 10-speed automatic. Specifications will be announced at a later date.