2018 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe Prototype Out for Porsche Macan Facelift Blood

After two decades of evolution, we can say the SUV/crossover genre is now mature. So what does the segment do to prove it has reached the age of solid market presence? Well, for one thing, this means we are about to see the ridiculous power levels from the big guns migrating towards the mid-size part of the segment, with Affalterbach being a V8 trendsetter.





The 2018 Mercedes- AMG GLC63 Coupe is currently in that testing phase where engineers are advised to remain shy in the presence of the cameras, hence the lack of a soundtrack in the piece of spy footage below.



Regardless, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 heart of the high-riding Merc will be delivered in two flavors. The GLC 63 Coupe will pack at least 476 PS, while the GLC 63 S is set to deliver 510 PS or more.



This means the Mercedes-AMG will be able to laugh in the face of the upcoming BMW X3 M, which will be animated by a six-cylinder mill with about 450 horses.



As for the Porsche Macan, the spiciest incarnation of the Zuffenhausen crossover, namely the Performance Package-gifted Macan Turbo, comes with 440 ponies. Nevertheless, with Porsche now preparing to introduce the mid-cycle revamp of the crossover (here are some



Mercedes-Benz is currently using a test vehicle strategy that sees prototypes removing their camouflage pieces one by one. And since this isn't the first time we get to see the



