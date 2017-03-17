autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Here’s The Ferrari 250 GTO Racing On Full Attack Mode

 
17 Mar 2017, 15:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The 250 GTO is many things to many people. Purists know that it’s the magnum opus of the Cavallino Rampante, whereas the skeptics call it the most overrated classic car ever. Believer or not, the 250 GTO is a rarefied exotic, and it’s a thoroughbred racecar.
Only 39 examples were ever built, including the 330 GTO and '64. Of the latter, three cars were ever produced by the Maranello-based automaker. Mechanically similar to the ’62 and ’63 models, the ’64 breaks the mold with a wider track made possible by fitting slightly wider wheels. From an aesthetic level, the ’64 resembles the 250 LM for a terribly simple reason.

For the 1964 GT racing reason, Ferrari wished to field the mid-engined 250 LM. But as fate would have it, the FIA rejected Ferrari's homologation, forcing the Scuderia to use the GTO. And that, ladies and gents, is how chassis no. 5571GT, 5573GT, and 5575GT became 250 GTO ’64 or Series II.

And that’s the thing with the whole GTO family. They’re rarer than a unicorn, they’re mighty expensive, and they’ve always had this blue-chip investment appeal to them. For all these reasons, it’s all the more impressive to watch the 250 GTO do its thing in its natural habitat: a fast and winding circuit.

The owner of this particular ’64/Series II took his beloved machine to Circuit Park Zandvoort in the Netherlands, a race track with 13 highly-technical corners. The last time a Formula 1 Grand Prix was held at Zandvoort was 1985, with Niki Lauda winning the race with the McLaren MP4/2B. Alain Prost finished second in his McLaren, at a mere 0.2 seconds behind Niki Lauda.

F1 was a romantic delectation back in the '80s, but seeing a '60s superstar duking it out is mesmerizing. And so, press play if you want to see and hear arguably the best two-and-a-half minutes you'll spend today.

Editor's note:

That gated manual tho!
Ferrari 250 GTO racing Ferrari retro V12 classic car
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our FERRARI Testdrives:

FERRARI 458 Speciale76
FERRARI California70
FERRARI F12 Berlinetta91
FERRARI FF on Jebel Hafeet Mountain Road91
FERRARI 458 Italia86
FERRARI FF 91
FERRARI 458 Spider85