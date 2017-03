What if we told you there's a teddy bear over in German that has enjoyed more supercar time than most of the aficionados out there? We are talking about what could be the.. fluffy charm of car lover Gercollector.

The Munich-based collector has recently upgraded to an underground garage and it seems a Giant teddy bear has two special places: the wing and the driver's seat.The Instagram pictures below, which come from the man's Instagram account, show the stuffed toy enjoying itself in various scenarios.As for those of you who would like to go past this playful detail to get a more detailed look at the guy's collection, the piece of footage below should do the trcik. The clip sees YouTuber Shmee giving us a tour of the collection and you'll notice that the track-friendly cars in the garage (among others, he describes himself as a hobby racing driver), namely a Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK and a BMW M4 GTS , list Michi S. as the driver and Teddy S. as the co-driver.It's easy to notice that Shmee, who has started building a small car collection, simply can't contain his smile while presenting the contents of the garage. Oh and by the way, the facility involves a supercar elevator, which you'll get to see at work on the said clip.We have to mention that, while many would've expected the tractor included in the collection to be a Porsche , this isn't the case.P.S.: If the overly passionate car lover inside you happens to have developed a bit of envy towards the giant teddy bear seen here, you should know that the stuffed animal's life is far from perfect. For one thing, its master replaced it with a just-as-massive Santa Claus doll for the past holiday season, as you'll be able to notice at the bottom of the page.