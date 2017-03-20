autoevolution

Porsche Nets $17,250 Operating Profit Per Vehicle, BMW Approximately $5,000

 
20 Mar 2017, 16:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Back in the olden days, some automakers designed and built cars just for the hell of it. But these days, turning a profit is more important than nursing a designer’s passion. It’s no wonder, then, that bean counters are held in high regard for their know-how.
Quantification, especially when it comes to the exclusion of other matters, is the name of the game in the automotive industry of the 21st century. Even the big boys such as Porsche and Ferrari do it, and yes, they do it because the ultimate purpose is to be lucrative.

Bloomberg published a story on how automakers profited in 2016, and expectedly, Ferrari makes a lot of money on each and every vehicle it sells. As per the cited publication, the estimate works out at $90,000 per automobile, which is a lot considering that’s the price of a nicely-equipped Mercedes-Benz S-Class. More surprisingly, the Prancing Horse generates 30 percent of its profit “from engines, key chains, amusement parks, and other things that don’t have wheels.”

Over at Porsche, operating profit per vehicle is a bit more sensible. With more than 238,000 automobiles delivered in 2016, and a total operation profit of €3.9 billion, Bloomberg is adamant that Porsche nets $17,250 for every unit. Mercedes-Benz and BMW are not as lucky, though, with each getting roughly $5,000 per every car sold.

That’s all jolly and nice, but the truth of the matter is, profit margin goes up the more someone equips his or her car with options. It’s no wonder you can get eucalyptus wood in the F-150 pickup or a crate full of tools for the upcoming Challenger SRT Demon. On a tangent, it should be noted that a lot of outfits have identified this opportunity, and explore it by introducing customization programs.

Opel, which was only recently acquired by Groupe PSA, has just presented the Exclusive treatment for the Insignia. It’s a program mostly focused on colors for both the outside and the inside, but in bean counter talk, that’s good business for the ailing manufacturer.
Porsche industry Ferrari Europe BMW Mercedes-Benz
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

PORSCHE Macan S84
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86
PORSCHE Cayenne Diesel77
PORSCHE Cayenne S 82
PORSCHE Panamera S80
PORSCHE Cayman S 77
PORSCHE Cayenne72
2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86