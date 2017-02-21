autoevolution

Opel Exclusive Program Is Go For The Insignia, Country Tourer Confirmed For 2017

 
21 Feb 2017
by
Opel Exclusive. That’s how GM’s European arm baptized its take on what Ford does with the Vignale name. In the first instance, the Exclusive program will be available for the all-new Insignia.
“Stand out from the crowd” is the promise of the German brand to Insignia customers willing to try out the program. “No matter whether they want the car to match the tone of their favorite tie or to reflect the color of a loved one’s eyes,” Opel Exclusive can make it happen. Still, this is but the start.

Insignia owners that want even more exclusivity benefit from a second level of customization by selecting the paint finish: tri-coat, metallic, or pearl effect. Other than what can be done in terms of exterior aesthetics, interior customization possibilities include multiple leather options and decorative elements. Last, but not least, the buyer experience is another highlight.

In this respect, the automaker says that it “will also be exploring new digital solutions such as showroom images in 4K, an ultra-high definition resolution, and augmented reality to allow customers to easily experience their new vehicle in amazing definition while enjoying an immersive experience.”

Even though we know how it looks since December 2016, the 2017 Opel Insignia Grand Sport will make its official debut this March at the Geneva Motor Show. It will be joined alongside its longroof counterpart, the 2017 Opel Insignia Sports Tourer. On an ending note, it should be highlighted that the Insignia twins are only two of the seven models Opel plans to launch in 2017.

As part of the automaker’s “7 in 17” product offensive, Opel will strengthen its lineup with the badge-engineered, Chevrolet Bolt-based Ampera-e, the Insignia Country Tourer allroader, an “even more comfortable and flexible” version of the Vivaro van, plus a pair of crossover vehicles: the subcompact-sized Crossland X and the compact-sized Grandland X.
