Dodge Details Demon Crate For The Baddest Challenger Of Them All

14 Mar 2017, 14:00 UTC
April 11 is still a long way off, but fret not, because Dodge’s SRT division will keep its promise of unveiling the 757-hp Demon at the 2017 New York Auto Show. With two days to go until the 10th video teaser in a series of 14 goes online, Dodge couldn’t help itself but disclose what sort of bits and bobs hide in the Demon Crate.
On this occasion, the FCA-owned automaker opened up the Demon Crate teased by the fourth video back at the beginning of February. But this time around, Dodge also showcases the bits and bobs that fit into the little black box. Just to name a few of the goodies on offer, these are a tool bag, fender cover, torque wrench, tire pressure gauge, hydraulic floor jack, and cordless impact wrench with charger. Still, those represent only the tip of the iceberg.

The Demon Crate also consists of “a dozen more parts,” including things like “Direct Connection Performance Parts, matching Demon-head logo’d wheels, and the Demon Track Pack System.” Other than the wheels, I’ve no idea what Dodge is referring to with direct connection this and track pack that. In any case, everything will be revealed in a more in-depth fashion soon enough.

Dodge further mentions that the Demon Crate is “a special, limited production set,” which means that it’s an expensive optional extra, “that offers a street-to-track transformation experience as exclusive as the car itself.” While on the subject of options, the front passenger seat is one of those. Seriously.

Lighter than the Hellcat, equipped with sticky Nitto drag radials all around, and boasting a ginormous Air Grabber cold air intake, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is also on a wholly different level in terms of grunt. Based on last week’s teaser, the culprits are 757 horsepower and in excess of 700 lb-ft. Add all these together, plus a Drag Mode and adaptive dampers, and you get a 10.5-second quarter-mile run at 129 mph (207 km/h).
